Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

American Legion baseball results for Tuesday, June 13, 2023

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 10:37 PM

Redhawks 10, Kasson-Mantorville 0

Redhawks 4, Kasson-Mantorville 0

KASSON — The Rochester Redhawks took a pair of games from Kasson-Mantorville, winning 10-0 in five innings and 4-0 in a doubleheader.

The Redhawks rode the strtong pitching of Max Thorson in the first game, with him allowing just three hits and four walks while striking out six.

The Redhawks had nine hits in Game 1. Kyle Prindle had a huge game, with a grand-slam home run, a triple and four RBIs. Mason Leimbek had two hits, including a double.

In the second game, Jackson Brandt threw four strong innings for the Redhawks when he allowed just one hit over four innings.

Kyle Leopold and Noah Hagen each had two hits for the Redhawks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our pitching was fantastic all day,” Redhawks coach Tom Senne said. “Jackson Brandt threw four very effective innings. Our guys hit spots and pounded the zone tonight. We were able to sandwich two wins tonight. We had a lot of younger guys in the lineup and they stepped up. They have room to grow, but you can tell they are ball players.”

The Redhawks moved to 2-2 overall.

Redhawks 10, Kasson-Mantorville 0
(First game)
Redhawks#500#14x#x#—#10#9#0
Kasson-Mantorville#000#00x#x#—#0#3#1
Redhawks: Kyle Prindle 2-for-3, 1 3B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 3 R, 1 SB; Kasey Carlson 1-for-3; Zach Condon 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Kyle Leopold 1-for-2, 2 R, 1 SB; Sam Hruska 1-for-2, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Mason Leimbek 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Liam Williams 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 SB; Lincoln Majerus 1 R. Pitchers: Max Thorson (W) 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 6 K.
Kasson-Mantorville: Justin Craft 1-for-3; B. Larsen 1-for-1 1 SB; Sam Graunke 1-for-1. Pitchers: F. Pedersen (L) 4 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; P. Wilhelm 1 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K.

Redhawks 4, Kasson-Mantorville 0
(Second game)
Redhawks#000#400#0#—#4#6#0
Kasson-Mantorville#000#000#0#—#0#4#4
Redhawks: Kyle Leopold 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 SB; Landy Schneider 1-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R; Liam Williams 1 R; Noah Hagen 2-for-2, 1 R; Max Thorson 1-for-3, 1 R. Pitchers: Zach Condon 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K; Jackson Brandt (W) 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; Kyle Prindle 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K.
Kasson-Mantorville: Sam Graunke 1-for-2; Jackson Roelther 1-for-3; Drew Fredrickson 2-for-3. Pitchers: Drew Fredrickson (L) 4 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 4 K; Justin Craft 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K.

Waseca 10, A's 0, 5 innings

WASECA — The Rochester A’s had trouble making contact at the plate against Waseca hard-throwing right-hander Carter McQuery and lost 10-0 in five innings in the First District American Legion game.

Waseca had a huge fourth inning when it scored seven runs. Mike Ruff took the pitching loss for the A’s.

The A’s managed just two hits against Waseca and struck out 11 times. Brody Jocelyn and Owen Kelly had one hit apiece.

“We took this one on the chin,” A’s coach Todd Stellmaker said. “Waseca threw a pitcher (McQuery) who threw harder than we've seen all year and he was just wild enough to keep us completely off balance. Waseca played a lot of small ball and we had trouble making adjustments and defending it. We need to do better at always being prepared for anything in any situation. It was a good learning lesson for our team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The A’s slipped to 3-2 overall.

Waseca 10, A's 0
A's#000#00#—#0#2#1
Waseca#111#7x#—#10#11#1
A's: Brody Josselyn 1-for-2; Owen Kelly 1-for-3. Pitchers: (LP) Mike Ruff (no stats provided).
Waseca: Pitchers: (WP) Carter McQuery (no stats provided).

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Prep
State baseball pairings and results: L/P, Cannon Falls win, Byron falls in state opener
June 13, 2023 10:30 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota State Class AA baseball
Prep
Meyers pitches Cannon Falls into Class AA state semifinals: 'He just goes out and wins one pitch at a time'
June 13, 2023 09:53 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
1A Golf Meet
Prep
Three Section 1 golfers near top of leaderboard at Class A state meet
June 13, 2023 08:44 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
PIZM, Lourdes' Rich hope to climb into medal contention at Class AA state meet
June 13, 2023 09:40 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Safe City Nights Rochester Public Works.JPG
Local
Photos: Safe City Nights at Gibbs Elementary on June 13, 2023
June 13, 2023 08:58 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
All City Boys Golf
Prep
Led by sophomore Sexton, Mayo sits sixth at midway point of Class AAA golf meet
June 13, 2023 07:43 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Section 1AA girls golf
Prep
Defending champ Lake City back in driver's seat at Class AA girls golf state meet
June 13, 2023 06:11 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman