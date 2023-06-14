American Legion baseball results for Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Redhawks 10, Kasson-Mantorville 0

Redhawks 4, Kasson-Mantorville 0

KASSON — The Rochester Redhawks took a pair of games from Kasson-Mantorville, winning 10-0 in five innings and 4-0 in a doubleheader.

The Redhawks rode the strtong pitching of Max Thorson in the first game, with him allowing just three hits and four walks while striking out six.

The Redhawks had nine hits in Game 1. Kyle Prindle had a huge game, with a grand-slam home run, a triple and four RBIs. Mason Leimbek had two hits, including a double.

In the second game, Jackson Brandt threw four strong innings for the Redhawks when he allowed just one hit over four innings.

Kyle Leopold and Noah Hagen each had two hits for the Redhawks.

“Our pitching was fantastic all day,” Redhawks coach Tom Senne said. “Jackson Brandt threw four very effective innings. Our guys hit spots and pounded the zone tonight. We were able to sandwich two wins tonight. We had a lot of younger guys in the lineup and they stepped up. They have room to grow, but you can tell they are ball players.”

The Redhawks moved to 2-2 overall.

Redhawks 10, Kasson-Mantorville 0

(First game)

Redhawks#500#14x#x#—#10#9#0

Kasson-Mantorville#000#00x#x#—#0#3#1

Redhawks: Kyle Prindle 2-for-3, 1 3B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 3 R, 1 SB; Kasey Carlson 1-for-3; Zach Condon 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Kyle Leopold 1-for-2, 2 R, 1 SB; Sam Hruska 1-for-2, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Mason Leimbek 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Liam Williams 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 SB; Lincoln Majerus 1 R. Pitchers: Max Thorson (W) 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 6 K.

Kasson-Mantorville: Justin Craft 1-for-3; B. Larsen 1-for-1 1 SB; Sam Graunke 1-for-1. Pitchers: F. Pedersen (L) 4 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; P. Wilhelm 1 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K.

Redhawks 4, Kasson-Mantorville 0

(Second game)

Redhawks#000#400#0#—#4#6#0

Kasson-Mantorville#000#000#0#—#0#4#4

Redhawks: Kyle Leopold 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 SB; Landy Schneider 1-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R; Liam Williams 1 R; Noah Hagen 2-for-2, 1 R; Max Thorson 1-for-3, 1 R. Pitchers: Zach Condon 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K; Jackson Brandt (W) 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; Kyle Prindle 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K.

Kasson-Mantorville: Sam Graunke 1-for-2; Jackson Roelther 1-for-3; Drew Fredrickson 2-for-3. Pitchers: Drew Fredrickson (L) 4 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 4 K; Justin Craft 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K.

Waseca 10, A's 0, 5 innings

WASECA — The Rochester A’s had trouble making contact at the plate against Waseca hard-throwing right-hander Carter McQuery and lost 10-0 in five innings in the First District American Legion game.

Waseca had a huge fourth inning when it scored seven runs. Mike Ruff took the pitching loss for the A’s.

The A’s managed just two hits against Waseca and struck out 11 times. Brody Jocelyn and Owen Kelly had one hit apiece.

“We took this one on the chin,” A’s coach Todd Stellmaker said. “Waseca threw a pitcher (McQuery) who threw harder than we've seen all year and he was just wild enough to keep us completely off balance. Waseca played a lot of small ball and we had trouble making adjustments and defending it. We need to do better at always being prepared for anything in any situation. It was a good learning lesson for our team.”

The A’s slipped to 3-2 overall.