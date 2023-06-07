American Legion baseball results for Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Rochester A's 10, Owatonna 0

ROCHESTER — Mike Ruff tossed a three-hit shutout over five innings as the Rochester A's 10-run Owatonna 10-0 to start the American Legion season.

Ruff, who had pitched a no-hit for Century during Section 1AAAA play just over a week ago, struck out five and walked one while posting a shutout in his second straight start.

"He threw a lot of strikes and let the defense work behind him," A's coach Todd Stellmaker said. "He has really good composure on the mound."

Owen Kelly went 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI for the A's, who collected 14 hits. Ryan Ohm, Jerry Fletcher and George Boyce all had two hits and two RBIs.

"We hit well against a good pitcher for Owatonna," Stellmaker said. "It was exciting to see the bats come out strong the way they did."

The A's are 1-0 both overall and in the First District play. Owatonna is 0-1, 0-1.