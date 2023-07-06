Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

American Legion baseball results for Wednesday, July 5, 2023

By Staff reports
July 05, 2023 at 11:40 PM

AREA GAMES

Pine Island 3, Lanesboro 0
Pine Island#100#011#0#—#3#8#1
Lanesboro#000#000#0#—#0#3#3
Pine Island: Nick Bauer 2-for-4, 2 R, 3 SB; Ben Grabau 1-for-2; Mason Jasperson 2-for-2; Landon Lowrie 1-for-2 1 R; Luke Sems 2-for-4 2 RBI. Pitchers: Alex Knox (WP) 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 K.
Lanesboro: Ferrie 2-for-3, 1 2B; S.Schultz 1-for-3. Pitchers: Ferrie (LP) 5 2/3 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 K; S.Schultz 1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.
Notes: Pine Island improves to 7-4 as Alex Knox tosses a complete game shutout. He pitched a three-hitter and struck out seven.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
