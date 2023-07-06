American Legion baseball results for Wednesday, July 5, 2023
A scoreboard of baseball games.
AREA GAMES
Pine Island 3, Lanesboro 0
Pine Island#100#011#0#—#3#8#1
Lanesboro#000#000#0#—#0#3#3
Pine Island: Nick Bauer 2-for-4, 2 R, 3 SB; Ben Grabau 1-for-2; Mason Jasperson 2-for-2; Landon Lowrie 1-for-2 1 R; Luke Sems 2-for-4 2 RBI. Pitchers: Alex Knox (WP) 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 K.
Lanesboro: Ferrie 2-for-3, 1 2B; S.Schultz 1-for-3. Pitchers: Ferrie (LP) 5 2/3 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 K; S.Schultz 1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.
Notes: Pine Island improves to 7-4 as Alex Knox tosses a complete game shutout. He pitched a three-hitter and struck out seven.
ADVERTISEMENT