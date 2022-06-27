SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
American Legion Division I baseball rankings

072421-ROCHESTER-REDHAWKS-AUSTIN-BASEBALL-1829.jpg
The Rochester Redhawks are ranked 18th in the latest American Legion Division I state baseball poll.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
June 27, 2022 11:37 AM
AMERICAN LEGION POLL

Division I

1. Mankato National

2. Willmar

3. Hopkins

4. Stillwater

Leimbek.jpg
Prep
Leimbek adjusting to, enjoying being the Redhawks' head man
Former baseball great Shawn Leimbek has taken over as head coach of the American Legion Rochester Redhawks this summer.
June 23, 2022 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff

5. Farmington

6. St. Louis Park

7. Maple Grove

8. Grand Rapids

9. Tri-City Red

10. Andover

11. Osseo

12. Chanhassen

13. Chaska

14. Eden Prairie

15. Woodbury Blue

16. Alexandria

17. Moorhead Blues

18. Rochester Redhawks

19. North St. Paul

20. Apple Valley Eastview

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
