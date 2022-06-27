American Legion Division I baseball rankings
We are part of The Trust Project.
AMERICAN LEGION POLL
Division I
1. Mankato National
2. Willmar
3. Hopkins
4. Stillwater
ADVERTISEMENT
Former baseball great Shawn Leimbek has taken over as head coach of the American Legion Rochester Redhawks this summer.
5. Farmington
6. St. Louis Park
7. Maple Grove
8. Grand Rapids
9. Tri-City Red
10. Andover
11. Osseo
12. Chanhassen
ADVERTISEMENT
13. Chaska
14. Eden Prairie
15. Woodbury Blue
16. Alexandria
17. Moorhead Blues
18. Rochester Redhawks
19. North St. Paul
20. Apple Valley Eastview
ADVERTISEMENT
Brandon Lee Cunningham, 24, was sentenced to 18 months for his role in New Year's Eve stabbing that sent a man to the hospital.
Morning Headlines: Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Mantorville dedicated to those who sacrificed a loved one
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
The Rochester Honkers opened an 8-1 lead after three innings on Sunday, but couldn't make that lead stick in a 10-9 loss to the Waterloo Bucks.
The Pine Island American Legion baseball team suffered a 7-0 loss to Wayzata on Sunday, but finished second at the Rochester Firecracker Tournament.
Photos: Pine Island, Wayzata American Legion Firecracker baseball tournament championship on June 26, 2022
Pine Island and Wayzata faced off in baseball at John Marshall Middle School on Sunday, June 26.
After defeating Hermantown 5-4 on Friday night, the A's couldn't do it again Saturday.