American Legion Division II Southeast SubState tournament schedule, scores
A scoreboard of Division II Southeast SubState tournament baseball games.
DIVISION II LEGION BASEBALL
SOUTHEAST SUBSTATE PLAYOFFS
THURSDAY, JULY 13
First Round
Game 1: Lake City 2, Hayfield 1
Game 2: Caledonia 4, Plainview 3
Game 3: St. Charles 6, Lanesboro 2
Game 4: Adams 14, Dodge Center 4
SATURDAY, JULY 15
Second Round
Game 5: No. 4W Lake City at No. 1E Chatfield, 3 p.m.
Game 6: No. 3E Caledonia at No. 2W Zumbrota, noon
Game 7: No. 5E St. Charles at No. 1W Pine Island, noon
Game 8: No. 3W Adams at No. 2E La Crescent, noon
Elimination Round
Game 9: Hayfield vs. Adams/La Crescent loser, 2:30 p.m. (at La Crescent)
Game 10: Plainview vs. SC/P.I. loser, 2:30 p.m. (at Pine Island)
Game 11: Lanesboro vs. Caledonia/Zumbrota loser, 2:30 p.m. (at Zumbrota)
Game 12: Dodge Center vs. Chatfield/Lake City loser, 5:30 p.m. (at Chatfield)
TUESDAY, JULY 18
Quarterfinals
(At highest seed)
Game E: Chatfield/Lake City winner vs. Zumbrota/Caledonia winner, time TBD
Game F: Pine Island/St. Charles winner vs. La Crescent/Adams winner, time TBD
Elimination Round
Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, time and location TBD
Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, time and location TBD
THURSDAY, JULY 20
Elimination Round
(At highest seed)
Loser of Game E vs. TBD
Loser of Game F vs. TBD
SATURDAY, JULY 22
(at Lake City)
Semifinal
Game G: Winner of Game E vs. Winner of Game F, 10 a.m.
Elimination Round
Elimination game, 12:30 p.m.
Elimination game, 3 p.m.
SUNDAY, JULY 23
(At Lake City)
Championship Game
Remaining teams, 1 p.m. (a second championship game will follow, if necessary)
