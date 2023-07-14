Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

American Legion Division II Southeast SubState tournament schedule, scores

A scoreboard of Division II Southeast SubState tournament baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 8:23 AM

DIVISION II LEGION BASEBALL

SOUTHEAST SUBSTATE PLAYOFFS

THURSDAY, JULY 13

First Round

Game 1: Lake City 2, Hayfield 1

Game 2: Caledonia 4, Plainview 3

Game 3: St. Charles 6, Lanesboro 2

Game 4: Adams 14, Dodge Center 4

SATURDAY, JULY 15

Second Round

Game 5: No. 4W Lake City at No. 1E Chatfield, 3 p.m.

Game 6: No. 3E Caledonia at No. 2W Zumbrota, noon

Game 7: No. 5E St. Charles at No. 1W Pine Island, noon

Game 8: No. 3W Adams at No. 2E La Crescent, noon

Elimination Round

Game 9: Hayfield vs. Adams/La Crescent loser, 2:30 p.m. (at La Crescent)

Game 10: Plainview vs. SC/P.I. loser, 2:30 p.m. (at Pine Island)

Game 11: Lanesboro vs. Caledonia/Zumbrota loser, 2:30 p.m. (at Zumbrota)

Game 12: Dodge Center vs. Chatfield/Lake City loser, 5:30 p.m. (at Chatfield)

TUESDAY, JULY 18

Quarterfinals

(At highest seed)

Game E: Chatfield/Lake City winner vs. Zumbrota/Caledonia winner, time TBD

Game F: Pine Island/St. Charles winner vs. La Crescent/Adams winner, time TBD

Elimination Round

Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, time and location TBD

Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, time and location TBD

THURSDAY, JULY 20

Elimination Round

(At highest seed)

Loser of Game E vs. TBD

Loser of Game F vs. TBD

SATURDAY, JULY 22

(at Lake City)

Semifinal

Game G: Winner of Game E vs. Winner of Game F, 10 a.m.

Elimination Round

Elimination game, 12:30 p.m.

Elimination game, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY, JULY 23

(At Lake City)

Championship Game

Remaining teams, 1 p.m. (a second championship game will follow, if necessary)

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
