An early holiday gift: Kingsland alum makes big donation to school's weight room

SPRING VALLEY — As a teenager, it was never lost on Dan Quaile that Steve Atwood was seemingly always ready at 5 a.m. to open the weight room at Kingsland High School.

Those early morning weekdays, the only occupants in the tiny weight room were Quaile, Atwood and Atwood’s son and Quaile’s friend, Dustin.

For Quaile, who admittedly had a difficult childhood — one filled with poverty and not much stability — the room was a haven.

“I was so thankful for that,” Quaile said. “It was something that, you know, we kind of struggled growing up. We were poor and moved around a lot and one thing that kept me positive was the weight room.”

Now he’s repaying the favor.

Through his company Minnesota Muscle, which sells strength training equipment, the 2000 Kingsland High School graduate was able to give the Kingsland athletic department an early holiday gift, providing thousands of dollars worth of weight plates and barbells to restock the room that meant so much to him.

It left members of the Kingsland athletic department speechless.

“We're very thankful,” Kingsland football coach Matt Kolling said. “It's exciting. … He came in and took our old weight plates and brought in the new ones, brought in all new bars, stuff like that. That’s usually one of the last things that gets replaced. It’s the actual meat and potatoes of what you actually use in the weight room.”

In the Kingsland weight room, it was time for those meat and potatoes to get restocked.

In fact, both Kolling and Quaile said the current crop of athletes were using the same barbells and weight plates as the Knights' athletes did more than 25 years ago.

“The majority of them are from when I was lifting back in the 90s,” Kolling said.

This whole idea came together in the last few weeks, when Quaile reached out to Knights strength and conditioning coordinator/football assistant coach Nick Atwood — Steve's son — about the potential of a donation.

It was a perfect match.

The Kingsland athletes couldn’t be more excited, either. There was a host of them ready to help move the new weights into the facility when Quaile arrived, bringing a smile to his face.

“I can’t lie, it felt awesome,” Quaile said. “Everybody was so helpful, too. I pulled up there in the van and I loaded the van by myself and when I pulled up, there were two kids waiting at the door and I was like, ‘Oh, thank goodness.’ Then they opened the door and the whole football team was there. It was great.”

Quaile's next stop was LeRoy-Ostrander where he dropped off a similar donation on Friday and he's hoping to reach out to Fillmore Central to deliver another donation. He's hoping to donate $25,000 worth of barbells and weight plates total to all three of the schools he attended from middle school on.

All three, he admits, were instrumental in helping him reach this point in his life. Quaile has become a personal trainer and a champion natural bodybuilder out of Minneapolis. He knows the stability a weight room can provide for any child and hopes to help with that.

The goal is to eventually help as many schools like Kingsland and LeRoy-Ostrander as he can.

"I don't know what I can work out. But I'd like to help out every school that I possibly can," Quaile said, "try to get in every school that I can and see if I can help schools get better equipment."

Quaile is doing that through his company Minnesota Muscle — a business committed to providing affordable strength training equipment as well as safe, healthy exercise tips.

He started the business after losing his job as an events coordinator at a marketing company during the height of COVID-19 in April of 2020, sending him into a tailspin.

Yet, he had plenty of extra equipment from his days as a personal trainer and with the high demand of workout equipment at the time, he found there was a niche for selling used exercise equipment.

It has taken off from there.

Quaile is now a regular with his Minnesota Muscle booth at bodybuilding shows and workout expos.

"These last few years have been a whirlwind that's for sure," he said with a laugh.

Minnesota Muscle company. Contributed / Dan Quaile

It has put him in a position he once thought would never be possible.

His bars are "Minnesota made" through local companies and his next goal is to make sure all the weight plates are made by local Minnesota businesses by 2025.

He has a deal in place with a foundry in the Iron Range of Minnesota to ensure Minnesota Muscle is fully Minnesota made.

It should also help ensure that many young athletes across the state will have the correct equipment for hopefully many years to come.

"I just want to give the kids the same opportunities that I had," Quaile said.

Now, the athletes in Kingsland and LeRoy-Ostrander will have that chance.