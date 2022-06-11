Anika Reiland baskets in GMLOKS' relay success

Two individual second-place state track-and-field meet finishes for Anika Reiland.

Then toss in Reiland playing a lead role in Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland/Southland’s 4x200 relay team winning a state title for the fourth straight season — all of them with her on it — and it’s tough not to gush about the GMLOKS junior.

She did all of that on Friday, the final day of the Class A state track-and-field meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

And the runner-up finishes? Landing second was more than forgivable. She was going up against a pair of true stars in St. Cloud Cathedral’s Hope Schueller and Concordia Academy-Roseville’s Shaina Zinter, Schueller in the 100 and Zinter in the 200.

Zinter, especially, is on another level. All she did Friday was win the 200, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.

But yes, Reiland appreciated her own day. The junior especially appreciated what her 4x200 relay team accomplished — again.

“There is a lot of pride in that, in being four-time state champions,” Reiland said. “We are all super proud of each other, and proud that all of us encourage each other to do as well as we do. But there was pressure to get it done again. I was feeling it more this year, especially since we’ve been doing this since I was in seventh grade.”

It was the combination of senior Ann Oehlke, Chantle Reiland (Anika’s cousin), Breeley Galle and Anika Reiland who got it done this last time. They were timed in 1:45.03. That was just enough to get past fellow Section One standout team Zumbrota-Mazeppa (runner-up in 1:45.98).

Anika Reiland knew it wasn’t going to be easy against Z-M, which had the top time in Thursday’s preliminaries, while GMLOK was fourth.

But Reiland appreciated that her team was familiar with Z-M (Kirsten Bettermann, Kaila Huneke, Emma Buck, Katrina Sortland) and had been pushed by it before.

“We knew they were going to be close to us,” Reiland said. “We’d seen them in the section meet, too.”

As for those second-place finishes, Reiland knew it wouldn’t be easy to do better than that. She was familiar with the greatness of Schueller and Zinter.

But she actually had a shade of hope against Zinter, who she’d beaten once this year, in the state True Team meet.

Reiland was timed in 12.48 Friday in the 100 final, while Schueller posted a 12.42 winning time. In the 200, Zinter was overwhelming. She was clocked in 24.98, Reiland in 25.83.

But Reiland was handling that fine. So was the GMLOK sprinting coach, Jim Hubka. There was too much to be proud of with the 4x200 performance to be thinking about much else.

“What it says about our team is that we have a lot of girls who are very dedicated and they want to win,” said Hubka, who also watched freshman Chantle Reiland finish third in the 100 (12.65). “They buy into the system and they are there for a purpose.”

Z-M’s Sortland’s at it again

The Sortland twins — Zumbrota-Mazeppa juniors Katrina and Natasha — have been special for a while in track.

A year ago, Katrina was second at state in the 800, and Natasha was fourth in the 3,200, fifth in the 1,600.

Those two were at it again in Friday’s state meet. Katrina landed second in the 800 (2:17.48) and was on Z-M’s second-place 4x200 (1:45.98) and 4x400 (4:04.05) relays teams. Natasha was second in the 1,600 (5:07.36) and ran a leg on that 4x400 relay team.

When their day was done, both were exhausted and happy. The most pleasing thing for them was how Z-M did as a team. The Cougars finished tied with powerhouse GMLOKS for third at state, with 48 points.

“It is super exciting going up to state every year,” Natasha said. “But the greatest thing about tonight was how we did as a team. Tying GMLOKS for third, that was insane for us. Everybody ran so well.”

Foster comes up big in shot put

GMLOKS sophomore Lexy Foster had some expectations as she entered the state track-and-field meet for the first time. She figured to land in the upper half of the pack in both the shot put and the discus.

That discus finish never materialized, with her landing 11th overall. But things went great in the shot put. The sophomore heaved it 39-7 3/4, good for a personal best and a third-place finish.

Her previous high had been 37-11.

“Today was really fun,” Foster said. “It was good to get a PR in the shot put after not doing as well in the discus. My first time at state, it was a cool experience.”

Nice swan song for Gardner

Olivia Gardner has three sports she excels at — soccer, basketball and track and field. The Winona Cotter senior will play soccer in college, attending the University of Mary in Bismarck, N.D.

Gardner ended her high school athletic career on a high note, combining with Macy Donnenwerth, Ava Killian and her sister, Abbey Gardner, to finish second on Friday in the 4x100 relay.

The Ramblers looked in shape to win the race until the last 50 meters, when Minnehaha Academy anchor runner Grazina Troup bolted to the front.

But Gardner wasn’t downcast about it. Her team’s 50.31 clocking and second-place finish was a huge accomplishment, and she knew it.

“I am super proud of our team,” Gardner said. “We all worked super hard this year. I think this was well deserved. I’m really happy.”

Priebe lands 2nd, 7th

Chatfield’s Zayda Priebe is a girl for all seasons. She’s a three-sport star, in volleyball, basketball and track and field.

She’ll be doing both volleyball and track and field next year when she attends Division II Bemidji State University.

Priebe looked the part of a track-and-field standout in the state meet, finishing second in the discus on Thursday (131 feet) and seventh in the shot put (38-1/2) Friday.

“I outperformed what I thought I could do,” Priebe said. “I’m really proud of my performance.”

Notables

• Lake City (Jacey Majerus, McKenna Beltz, Peyton Meincke, Mela Schmitz) entered as the No. 2 seed in the 4x800 relay with a 9:46.94 time. The Tigers actually bettered that clocking but still finished fourth (9:46.58). Luverne (9:35.81) was the winner.

• One of the top girl athletes ever out of southeastern Minnesota, Lake City’s Natalie Bremer, had a robust end to her high school sports career. Bremer, who was out for track and field for the first time this season, managed a third-place finish in the 200 (25.84). Bremer will play basketball next school year at Division II Minnesota State, Mankato.

• The Lourdes 4x100 relay team of Lindsey Rossow, Anna Shedivy, Ella Shedivy and Grace Buntrock were clocked in 50.72 to finish third. Pine Island was sixth in the race (50.94).

• Pine Island’s Reese Koenen turned in an excellent 59.34 time in the 400 to finish fourth. Koenen is just a sophomore. LFCMC’s Brielle Ruen was seventh in the same race (1:00.56).

• LFCMC’s Adeline Miner was fifth in the pole vault (10-0). . .La Crescent’s Emily Ludwig was sixth in the 100 hurdles (16.03). . . Lewiston-Altura’s Anna Hennessy finished sixth in the triple jump (35-2 1/2). . .Cotter’s Sonja Semling was seventh in the 1,600 (5:21.03). . .LFCMC’s Lynsey Ruen was timed in 47.83 to finish ninth in the 300 hurdles.