Annandale denies Caledonia shot at another title game

This article will be updated later tonight with additional information and quotes.

MINNEAPOLIS — This time there was no comeback.

The Caledonia boys basketball team had rallied to win some memorable games this season. They were down 20 at halftime to Totino-Grace and came back to win. They trailed Plainview-Elgin-Millville by six points with 22 seconds left in the Section 1AA title game and rallied to win in triple overtime.

But the No. 2 seed Warriors weren't able to create that same magic in the Class AA state semifinals against No. 3 Annandale. It was the Cardinals who overcame a 26-20 deficit at the half and then rode 5-foot-8 senior guard Carson Gagnon's huge second half to build a lead.

Gagnon made six 3-pointers in the second half and finished with 30 points as Annandale (29-2) topped Caledonia 62-55 to advance to the Class AA state championship game.

The Warriors had reached the state title game a year ago before falling to Waseca by one point. This time they missed getting back to the title game by one victory.

"It's disappointing, obviously you want to get to the last game, finish it out, finish the season," Caledonia senior Jackson Koepke said. "But we tried our hardest, it just went how it went."

The Warriors appeared headed for another championship appearance before Annandale came up big in the second half.

"Our saying is 'The first half's for show, the second half's for dough,'" Annandale coach Skip Dolan said.

"They put a show on in the second half," he added. "I would say under the circumstance, under the pressure, yeah that's probably as good as half as we've seen from an Annandale group."

With Gagnon knocking down shots and Annandale using a pair of players that were 6-foot-6 and 6-7 to help shut down Caledonia, the Cardinals built a 48-32 lead with 5:48 to play.

Caledonia (28-2) was in deep catch-up mode at that stage and despite forcing a number of turnovers, couldn't hit enough shots to get back in the game.

Gagnon's huge second half including him scoring his 1,000th career point. His brother, father and grandfather have all hit the 1,000-point mark, too.

"I was a little slow in the first half, but I was able to knock down the first one of the (second) half and that really got me going," Gagnon said.

Eli King had a three-plus minute stretch in the first half when he just took over. The Caledonia senior had a nice outlet pass to Koepke for an assist. King then had a blocked shot, several steals and three rebounds while scoring 10 straight Caledonia points. Two came on three-point plays as the Warriors went from leading 12-10 with 8 minutes left in the half to up 24-14 with 4:12 left.

But the Cardinals chipped away at the lead and then played a stellar second half. Robert Olson, a 6-6 senior, had two straight dunks in the half as Annandale built its lead over 10 points.

"We had a really nice first half defensively," Caledonia coach Brad King said. "The second half we had a hard time scoring the basketball, didn't get a lot of extra possession, didn't really turn them over much. A little bit of struggle there, but I thought our kids played extremely hard like they always do, never quit, never give up."

The Warriors whittled a 16-point deficit to nine points with 3:55 still to play, but Annandale was able to make enough play and hit enough free throws to maintain its lead.

Eli King finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds, seven steals and six assists for Caledonia. Koepke had 13 points and Ja'Shon Simpson added nine.

Up next: Caledonia advances to the third-place game against Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (28-3) at noon on Saturday at Concordia University in St. Paul. Annandale will play for the state title against No. 1 Minneapolis North (27-6) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Williams Arena.

Complete boxscore: https://www.mshsl.org/sites/default/files/2022-03/AAChSemi2.pdf

