Another heart stopper? Mayo, Owatonna expecting thrilling Section 1AAAAA championship

The two programs are the class of Section 1AAAAA and have seemingly delivered classic after classic these last few years.

110621-MAYO-OWATONNA-FOOTBALL-9057.jpg
Mayo players celebrates their team's 38-33 win over Owatonna in the Section 1AAAAA football championship Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
November 04, 2022 08:00 AM
ROCHESTER — These last few years, the football matchup between Mayo and Owatonna has become synonymous with instant classic.

In that time, the two have been the class of Section 1AAAAA, delivering memorable showdowns time after time. That includes this year’s season opener, when Ethan Kramer provided the deciding touchdown with a pick-six in the fourth quarter to deliver a 34-27 victory — the third consecutive for Mayo in the series.

The two programs provide the ultimate fireworks when a trip to state is on the line.

Saturday’s game — slated for 7 p.m. at Mayo High School — will be the third consecutive season the two are playing for that right.

The first came in 2020, when the two swapped the lead four times, before a safety in the third quarter ultimately proved to be the difference in a 30-28 Owatonna victory — the fifth consecutive section title for the Huskies.

Last year, the Spartans turned the page on a new chapter, snapping the Huskies string of titles with a dramatic 38-33 victory. Mayo came back from down 16 points and used a pair of late fourth quarter rushing touchdowns from Noah Smith to claim its first section title in 24 years.

So, it begs the question: What’s in store for Saturday?

JM vs. Mayo football
Mayo's Brigg Poppe (21) tries to corral a loose fumble in the first half against John Marshall on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

A battle of the trenches

All signs point to this being the best Mayo team in the Donny Holcomb era — even better than last year’s Class AAAAA state quarterfinal team.

For the top-seeded Spartans (8-1), it starts up front.

They might not be the largest, but with the likes of Ethan Kramer, Rudy Lozoya, Jorge Martinez and Brig Poppe, the offensive and defensive lines are filled with ultra-athletic and high-motor guys who simply refuse to quit. It’s why the Spartans are outrushing teams by an incredible average of 202-38.

“They’re not the biggest kids, but they’re physical,” coach Holcomb said. “They’re willing to play for each other. Put those two together and I think it makes up for the lack of size.”

That group controlled the game in Week 1, recording six sacks, while limiting the Huskies to just 32 yards rushing on 26 carries.

“That front four defensively is kind of the straw that stirs the drink for them,” Owatonna coach Jeff Williams said. “That first game, we were able to make some big plays, but we didn’t get much traction because their front four is so good. Our quarterback was on the run all night.”

Although on the run often, Owatonna quarterback Jacob Ginskey was impressive in that matchup.

The three-year starter averaged more than 30 yards per completion, passing for 307 yards on just 10 completions with touchdown passes of 67 and 82 yards. The Huskies held a seven-point lead until he was injured in the fourth quarter.

“With the quarterback that they have, they are going to want to throw the ball around,” Holcomb said. “They had a lot of success the first time. …But really, they have really battled the injury bug, but I think they’re back to full health now. Both teams are feeling good heading into it.”

The health of Ginskey has helped Owatonna’s run game gain traction.

The No. 2-seeded Huskies (5-4) have battled injuries all season, with Ginskey’s seeming to be the most critical. Owatonna is 5-0 in games he starts and finishes, including last week’s thrilling 17-14 comeback victory against Northfield in a semifinal to send the Huskies to their sixth consecutive section championship game.

Connor Grems has averaged 4.7 yards per carry en route to 846 yards with 14 rushing touchdowns.

Still with the style of defense Mayo likes to play — one that involves their front seven playing hard downhill towards the line of scrimmage to stop the run and put pressure on the quarterback — a victory will perhaps hinge on the arm of Ginskey. Williams noted that will be tough the way the Spartans play.

“They do what a couple of NFL teams over the years have done, which is take care of the run on the way into the quarterback,” Williams said. “They’re looking to harass the quarterback and get tackles behind the line of scrimmage, which they do. They are really athletic.

“We’re going to have to be very disciplined.”

110621-MAYO-OWATONNA-FOOTBALL-8644.jpg
Mayo's Carter Holcomb (11) carries the ball during the Section 1AAAAA football championship against Owatonna Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist

Mayo more than just Carter Holcomb

When talking about the Mayo offense, the conversation starts with junior receiver Carter Holcomb.

He has 15 touchdown receptions, is second in the state with 1,077 yards receiving and is top-five with 61 receptions. He was a menace in Week 1 with 138 yards receiving and two touchdowns on eight receptions.

This offense is more dangerous though because of its offensive line and potent rushing attack.

Sophomore Isaiah Beale has been great, rushing for 200 yards in three of his past four games. He pairs well with the thunderous Lozoya, while Tore Papenfuss is another solid option in the backfield. Combined with Quarterback Rees Grimrsud, completing 65% of his passes, the Spartans can dictate the game more than in year’s past.

It's what makes them especially tough this year.

"They put so much pressure on our D-line and our linebackers to make plays," Williams said. "Then obviously, wherever Holcomb is we're going to have to be very aware of that because he's a big play waiting to happen at all times. He fed on us in the first matchup."

Add it all up and this one once again has all the ingredients to be a special one between teams who have developed one of the better rivalries in the area.

"Both teams have put in a lot of work to get in the position that we're both in," Holcomb said. "Commitment and work. We both have a lot of confidence and pride. Both believers in if you work hard, you expect results. You're not happy unless you get them. That kind of builds that rivalry into the game.

"It should be fun."

Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
Alex VandenHouten has been a sports reporter at the Post Bulletin since Sept. 2021. He loves to go hiking, biking, snowshoeing and just simply being outdoors with his wife Olivia. Readers can reach Alex at avandenhouten@postbulletin.com.
