Area boys basketball: 2021-22 team-by-team preview

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

(* -- returning starters)

AUSTIN PACKERS

Head coach: Kris Fadness.

Last season: The Packers finished 17-3 overall, 15-2 in the Bi Nine and lost to Byron in the Section 1AAA title game.

Projected starting lineup: Gage Manahan (5.2 pga, 3.8 apg, 1.6 spg), Jack Lang, Cham Okey, Kaden Murley (2.3 ppg, 1.2 rpg), Victor Idris* (10.0 ppg, 7.4 rpg).

Key newcomers: Cham Okey, Jack Lang, Manny Guy, Buai Duop.

Outlook: "We look to be highly competitive in the Big Nine and strong in the section," coach Kris Fadness said. "Staying healthy will be key."

CENTURY PANTHERS

Head coach: Jacob Vetter (4th season).

Last season: The Panthers finished 12-7 overall, 12-6 in the Big Nine and lost to Northfield in the first round of Section 1AAAA play.

Top returners: Jaden Wysocki* (12.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.0 apg, 51% FG), Ryan Ohm, Carter Poncelet.

Key newcomers: Ethan Wills, Jub Ogak, Tait Deedrick, Luke Kottom, Caleb Bancroft.

Outlook: The Panthers have a trio of returning players led by 6-7 Jaden Wysocki, who has committed to Division II Minot State University. Luke Kottom, a 6-8 center, who had to sit out last year after transferring from Schaeffer Academy, also provides size and scoring ability. The Panthers will also have several other newcomers, including 6-6 freshman Caleb Bancroft, who are expected to make a big impact this season.

JOHN MARSHALL ROCKETS

Head coach: Jim Daly (18th season).

Last season: The Rockets finished 2-11 both overall and in the Big Nine Conference. They were shut down twice due to COVID and did not get a chance to play in the section tournament.

Top returners: Logan Tuckner*, Tyler Smith*.

Top newcomers: Tiare Young, Hassan Mohammed, Matt Tesefay, Zecharia Ladu.

Outlook: The Rockets will be looking to find more offense this season as they hope to pull up from the bottom part of the Big Nine. JM averaged just 45.8 points a game a year ago and scored more than 60 points on just two occasions. Two starters return in 6-4 senior Tyler Smith and 6-3 junior Logan Tuckner, but aside from that pair the Rockets do not have a lot of experience back. The Rockets have a big junior class, but just four seniors on the roster.

MAYO SPARTANS

Head coach: Braden Markham (1st season).

Last season: The Spartans finished 7-12 overall and 7-11 in Big Nine Conference play before falling to Farmington in the first round of Section 1AAAA play.

Projected starting lineup: Makuei Riek* (16.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2 apg), Isaiah Hanson*, Alex Miller, Kairee Gadson, Jayson Knoepke.

Key newcomer: Kairee Gadson.

Outlook: Braden Markham is Mayo's third different head coach in the past three years. He will look to build some stability in the program and has a pair of starters back in Makuei Riek and Isaiah Hanson from last year's sub-.500 season. The Spartans have been tabbed to finish in the lower part of the Big Nine standings, but Markham is expecting a much better season. The athletic Spartans do feature a lot of players in the 6-foot-4 to 6-6 range, including a trio who are expected to be starters.

Byron's Trent DeCook (20), going up for a shot during the season opener against Dover-Eyota on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, is a returning starter for the Bears, who won the Section 1AAA title a year ago. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott Traci Westcott

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

(* -- returning starters)

BYRON BEARS

Head coach: Kyle Finney (6th season).

Last season: The Bears were 17-3 overall, 14-1 in the HVL and won the Section 1AAA championship. They lost to eventual state champion Minnehaha Academy in the Class AAA state quarterfinals.

Projected starting lineup: Trent DeCook,* Jaxon Marine*, Caden Christenson, Tyler Connelly, James Durst.

Key newcomers: Josh Petersen, Caden Christenson, Reid Beilen, Matt Frigaard, Dom Cartney, Tyler Connelly, Garett Johnson, Ryan Boyken, James Durst, Nick Netzke.

Outlook: The Bears lost two would-be starters this season as Ahjany Lee moved out of the school district and Isaac Dearborn suffered a season-ending injury. "We should be a very competitive, hardworking team," coach Kyle Finney said. "Looking for a lot of players to step into big roles and help us through some injuries and a significant loss in scoring from last year."

STEWARTVILLE TIGERS

Head Coach: Parker Lyga (1st season).

Last season: The Tigers finished 18-4 overall, 8-1 in the HVL and lost to Caledonia in the Section 1AA title game.

Projected starting lineup: Miles Hettinger* (5.5 ppg, 6.3 rpg), Bode Mayer (3.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.6 apg), Alex Larson* (3.2 ppg), Henry Tschetter (4.9 ppg), Parker Wangen.

Key newcomers: Tegan Malone, Ayden Helder.

Outlook: The Tigers are looking for a strong year under rookie coach Parker Lyga despite losing Will Tschetter (Michigan) and Nolan Stier to graduation. "This will not be a rebuilding year despite what it may look like on paper," Lyga said. "Our underclassmen will be expected to play an important role in our chase for a conference championship. We are also looking forward to the challenge of moving up a class (AAA), and will expect to be a contender."

LAKE CITY TIGERS

Head coach: Greg Berge (286-110 record).

Last season: The Tigers were 13-6 overall, 10-4 in HVL and Gold Division champions before falling to Stewartville in the Section 1AA semifinals.

Projected starting lineup: Justin Wohlers* (All-HVL, 14.5 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 2.2 apg), Carson Matzke* (7 ppg, 2.2 apg, 3 rpg), Hunter Lorenson* (All-HVL, 12 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2 apg, 2 spg) Ryan Heise* (7.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg), Jaden Shones* (7.9 ppg, 5 rpg, 2 apg), Keegan Ryan* (4 ppg, 3 rpg).

Key newcomer: Zach Dather.

Outlook: Of the Tigers' top six returning players, all who started some a year ago, one is a junior and three are sophomores. "We have a young, yet experienced team team, with high goals, who will work to improve and get better each day," coach Greg Berge said. "We hope to be in a position to compete for the conference and section titles this season."

KASSON-MANTORVILLE KoMETS

Head coach: Nick Pocius (6th season).

Last season: The KoMets were 8-12 overall and lost to Austin in the Section 1AAA semifinals.

Projected starting lineup: Cam Holecek* (All-HVL), Jordan Klepel*, Mason Flom*, Easton Suess, Jake Hallstrom.

Key newcomers:. Ethan Lee, George Gustafson, Aidan Smith, Kyle Nelson, Caisen Thome.

Outlook: "Barring any illness or injury, we at K-M feel we can compete with anyone," coach Nick Pocius said. "We have size and speed that matches up well. We simply need to continue working together and challenging each other to be the best versions of ourselves."

LOURDES EAGLES

Head coach: Eric Larson (3rd season at Lourdes, 5th as a head coach, 57-68 record).

Last season: The Eagles finished 5-13 overall, 3-12 in the HVL and lost to Plainview-Elgin-Millville in the first round of Section 1AA play.

Projected starting lineup: Luke Bigler, Aidan Jahns, Dillung Kullang, Parker Dunham, Nathan Renier.

Outlook: "Sometimes we can gauge where we are at in comparison to our opponents based on the results of summer basketball but we never had a full team this summer," coach Eric Larson said. "We anticipate the area to be very competitive as it always is. Based on the first week of practice we have the potential to compete with the best teams on a given night."

GOODHUE WILDCATS

Head coach: Matt Halverson (9th season).

Last Season: The Wildcats finished 11-9 overall, third in HVL Blue Division and lost to Caledonia in the Section 1AA quarterfinals.

Projected Starters: Dayne Wojcik* (12.7 ppg, All-HVL), Adam Poncelet*, Will Opsahl* (14.7ppg, All-HVL), Tyson Christensen, John Collins.

Key Newcomers: Dylan Schafer, Kam Zetah, Derick Evenson, Carson Roschen, Justin Buck.

Outlook: "We need to become a more consistent basketball team," coach Matt Halverson said. "We were 11-9 last year and many of those games could have flipped to the good or the bad. We return a lot of players, but have plenty to work on before we are talked about with the good teams in the area."

CANNON FALLS BOMBERS

Head coach: Josh Davisson (11th season, 144-129 record).

Last season: The Bombers were 8–11 overall, 6–9 in HVL play and lost to Chatfield the first round of Section 1AA play.

Projected starting lineup: Jacob Wulf* (4.9 ppg, 41.9% FG), Noah Blanchard, Tyler Johnston, Dylan Banks, Aiden Johnson.

Key newcomers: Will Johnson, Bennett Lochner, Jadan Winchell, Tyler Johnston, Bryce Peer, Jack Freeberg, Dylan Banks, Aiden Johnson, Talan Duden.

Outlook: "With one starter returning from last season we’ll look for guys to acclimate quickly to the speed and physicality of varsity play night in and night out in the HVL and Section 1AA," coach Josh Davisson said. "They are a hard-working group of guys determined to get better every day. As always, the goal is to compete and improve throughout the season in order to make some noise in the ultra-competitive Section 1AA tournament."

PINE ISLAND PANTHERS

Head coach: Jim McNamara.

Last season: The Panthers finished 4-15 overall and 2-12 in conference play. They lost in the first round of Section 1AA play.

Returning senior letterwinners: Johnny Bauer, Riley Kuehl, Matt Horkey, Nick Grande, Will Bolau, Gage Northrup.

Season outlook: "We have an experience group of seniors that should be very competitive in the HVL and Section 1AA," coach Jim McNamara said.

ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA COUGARS

Head coach: Fred Liffrig (10 th season).

Last season: The Cougars finished 5-13 overall, 5-9 in the HVL and lost to Lewiston-Altura in the first round of Section 1AA play.

Projected starting lineup: Tyson Liffrig* (8 ppg), Blake Lochner, Zane Angerman, Kaden Roderick, Hunter Streit.

Key newcomers: Hayden Burdick, Drew Christopherson, Tre Hamilton, Caden Mercer.

Outlook: "We should be more athletic this year with a deeper bench," coach Fred Liffrig said.

Caledonia players celebrate a 3-point shot during the Class AA state boys basketball championship game against Waseca on April 10, 2021. Caledonia placed second in the state a year ago and returns a strong team for the 2021-22 season. Post Bulletin file photo / Andrew Link

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

EAST DIVISION

(* -- returning starters)

CALEDONIA WARRIORS

Head coach: Brad King.

Last season: The Warriors finished 23-2 overall and 14-0 in conference play. They won the Section 1AA title and went on to place second in the state in Class AA.

Projected starting lineup: Eli King, Jackson Koepke*, Ja’shon Simpson*, Thane Meiners, Chris Pieper.

Key newcomers: Brett Schultz, Mason Schroeder, Mason King, Ben Stemper, Reid Klug.

Outlook: Iowa State commit Eli King returns after missing his junior season with a knee injury. The Warriors should again be a contender for the section title. "If we can get some depth from our bench and stay healthy, we should have a successful season," coach Brad King said.

RUSHFORD-PETERSON TROJANS

Head coach: Chris Drinkall (4th season, 44-32 record).

Last season: The Trojans finished 13-7 overall, 6-6 in the Three Rivers and lost to Southland in Section 1A semifinals.

Top returners: Justin Ruberg* (15 ppg, 7 rpa), Malachi Bunke* (8 ppg, 3 rpg), Grady Hengel* 7 (ppg, 3 rpg), Andrew Hoiness* (4 pga).

Outlook: "We have four returning starters from last year and are coming off a great football season," coach Chris Drinkall said. "We will need to rely on our experience in a tough Three Rivers Conference and section."

La CRESCENT-HOKAH LANCERS

Head coach: Ryan Thibodeau (8th year, 84-94 record).

Last season: The Lancers were 10-8 overall, 7-6 in the Three Rivers Conference and lost to Goodhue in the first round of Section 1AA play.

Projected starting lineup: Mason Einerwold* (4.8 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 1.3 apg), Parker McQuin* (10.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.9 apg), Cam Manske* (6.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg), Carter Todd* (10.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.1 apg), Elliot Bauer* (4.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.6 apg).

Key newcomers: Owen Bentzen, Noah Bjerke-Wieser, Gunnar Esser.

Outlook: "We will be competitive in our league and our section if we can get back to prioritizing the defensive end," coach Ryan Thibodeau said. "I loved the energy we showed through the first week, and if this energy carries over to how we approach defense each night, I like our chances."

FILLMORE CENTRAL FALCONS

Head coach: Brady O’Connor (3rd season).

Last season: The Falcons finished 3-11 overall, 2-7 in conference play and lost to Lanesboro in the first round of Section 1A play.

Projected starting lineup: Bryce Corson*, Jake Fishbaugher*, Will Parker, Jayce Kiehne, Luke Hellickson.

Outlook: "We are young but do have a good amount of varsity experienced considering we are without a senior on the roster," coach Brady O’Connor said. "We look to compete at a high level in our section with a very balanced attack."

WINONA COTTER RAMBLERS

Head Coach: TJ Lowe.

Last season: The Ramblers were 1-18 overall, 0-7 in the conference and lost in the first round of Section 1AA to Caledonia.

Top returners: Tate Gilbertson*, Payton Weifenbach*, Luke Gardner*, Charley Schroeder*.

Key Newcomers: Vanya Schultz, Abraham Kamara, Bobby Sandcork, Carson Roeder, Damon Syrmopoulos.

Outlook: Cotter has two full-time and two part-time starters back and looks to make a splash after last year's one-win season. "This summer was important to establish team chemistry with a large group of newcomers," coach TJ Lowe said. "The Three Rivers Conference remains a tough conference to be a part of, but we are excited to be competitive this season. Section 1AA has always been one of the toughest sections in class AA, but we look to improve upon our seeding from the last few years."

WEST DIVISION

PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE BULLDOGS

Head coach: Jason Herber (16th year, 197-185 career record).

Last season: The Bulldogs were 15-6 overall and the West Division Three Rivers champs with a 13-2 record. They lost in the Section 1AA semifinals to Caledonia.

Projected starting lineup: Peyton Schumacher*, Aeron Stevens*, Connor Mcguire, John Evers, Kaiden Peters.

Key newcomers: Nate Callanhan, Baylor Hagen, Baden Fenton, Jake Schneider, Brady Herber, Nick Wozney, Jameson Brinkman.

Outlook: P-E-M looks to be in the West Conference race with Lewiston-Altura and Chatfield. "We feel we can compete with anybody in the section and conference this year if we are playing our best basketball at the end of the season which is every team's goal," coach Jason Herber said. "Key is new starters and bench players doing well in their new roles and having the team all be on the same page offensively and defensively."

CHATFIELD GOPHERS

Head coach: Jeremy McBroom (1st season).

Last season: The Gophers finished 15-5 overall, 10-4 in the Three Rivers and lost to Stewartville in double overtime in the Section 1AA semifinals.

Projected starting lineup: Cole Johnson* (9 ppg, 5 rpg, 6 apg), Drew Schindler* (13 ppg), Sam Backer* (3 ppg).

Key newcomers: Eli Hopp, Ike Stevens, Ethan Ruskell, Drew O’Connor, Connor Jax, Logan Thompson, Carter Daniels.

Outlook: The Gophers return two key starters in Cole Johnson and Drew Schindler and also have a solid group of players that contributed a lot on the junior varsity last year that are ready for their opportunity at the varsity level. "We are looking forward to a great season. We have a deep roster that is filled with speed and strength," said first-year coach Jeremy McBroom.

LEWISTON-ALTURA CARDINALS

Head coach: Michael VanderPlas (6 th season, 74-55 record).

Last season: The Cardinals were 14-6 overall, 9-5 in conference play at lost to Plainview-Elgin-Millville in the Section 1A quarterfinals.

Projected starting lineup: Kyle Fredrickson* (8.3 ptpa, 3.5 rpg, 2 apg, 1.1 spg), Thomas Menk* (17.4 ppa, 4.5 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.1 spg), Collin Bonow* ( 12.2 ppa, 8.1 rpa, 4.6 apa, 2.6 spg), Zac Villafan, Mason Sikkink.

Key newcomers: Mason Sikkink, Zac Villafan, Jace Ferguson, Matthew Schell, Tanner Mundt, Jaystin Dungy, Kaige Koetter .

Outlook: "We think that if we play our game and perform well, we can compete with the top teams in our half of the conference, and believe we can be in contention for the West at the end of the season," coach Michael VanderPlas said. "In the section, we will have to contend with the strong teams like Caledonia, Plainview-Elgin-Millville and Lake City. We think we can sneak into the top four seeds if we play to the best of our abilities."

ST. CHARLES SAINTS

Head Coach: Roger Leistikow (1st year).

Last Season: The Saints finished 8-7 overall, 7-6 in the Three Rivers and lost to Lake City in the Section 1AA quarterfinals.

Projected starting lineup: Owen Maloney* (5.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg), Shane Arnold (1.9 ppg, 1.8 rpg), Ben Krohse, Mason Apse, Henry Davidson.

Key newcomers: Drew O’Hara, Dominique Matthews, Sawyer Roessler, Payton Olson, Kevin Acre, Tyson Matzke.

Outlook: Long-time coach Terry Knothe retired following the 2020-21 season. St. Charles is returning little to no experience in a very competitive conference and section. "We are looking for improvement every night and hopefully can surprise some teams as the season progresses," first-year coach Roger Leistikow said.

WABASHA-KELLOGG FALCONS

Head Coach: Alex Borgschatz (5 th season, 36-63 record).

Last year: The Falcons finished 4-13 overall, 2-12 in the conference and lost to Rushford-Peterson in the second round of Section 1A play.

Projected starting lineup: Adam Dunagan* (5.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg), Parker Springer* (8.9 ppg), Blake Passe* (3.9 ppg), Ryan Hartert, Henry Meyer.

Key newcomers: Oscar Fries, Owen Kallstrom.

Outlook: "We’re a young team that has grown a lot over the summer and into our training camp," coach Alex Borgschatz said. "We have a very high ceiling and our season will hinge on how well we come together as a team. Anything is possible this season for us and we expect to be very competitive both in the conference and in the section."

DOVER-EYOTA EAGLES

Head coach: Scott Cork.

Last season: The Eagles finished 2-16 overall, 1-13 in the Three Rivers and lost to Stewartville in the first round of Section 1AA play.

Project starting lineup: Maverick Sobczak*, Elvis Pina, Derrick Gasca, Brady Meyer, Landen Klasson.

Top newcomers: Levi Williams.

Outlook: "Last year was a very difficult year for us to say the least," coach Scott Cork said. "We are very small this year and not a lot of experience on the court. We will compete hard and try to improve though out the year. (We have) six seniors and a very young bench so we will struggle in the conference for this year."

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

(* -- returning starters)

EAST DIVISION

SPRING GROVE LIONS

Head coach: Wade Grinde (27th year, 486-186 record).

Last season: The Lions finished 13-4 overall, won the SEC West Division with a 12-2 record and lost to Wabasha-Kellogg in the first round of Section 1A play.

Projected starting lineup: Carson Gerard* (10.5 ppg 6.2 rpg), Tysen Grinde* (8.8 ppg, 4.7rpg), Hunter Holland (4.2 ppg), Elijah Solum* (9.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg), Jaxon Strinmoen (2.8 ppg).

Key newcomers: Caleb Griffin, Ethan Crouch.

Outlook: "Last year we were 'very young,' this year we are just 'young,' " coach Wade Grinde said. "We will play only one senior again this season with all sophomores and juniors. That said, our younger kids gained valuable experience last season and I expect us to be a contender as the season wears on."

LANESBORO BURROS

Head coach: Matt Asleson (3rd season, 20-27 record).

Last season: The Burros finished 8-12 overall, 7-7 in the SEC and lost to Southland in the Section 1A quarterfinals.

Projected starting lineup: John Prestemon* (9.8 ppg, 3.6 apg, 3.9 rpg), Reece Benson (3.0 ppg, 1.6 spg), Mason Howard (5.3 ppg), Hayden Lawstuen (2.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg).

Key newcomers: Stephan Schultz, Parker Storhoff, Will Asleson, Carson Ruen, Adam Ruen, Brady Danielson, Logan Torgerson, Peyton Olson, Will Harvey.

Outlook: "We lost nine regular rotation players from last year but we are very excited for our strong group of returning kids," coach Matt Asleson said. "Our goal is to improve each week and we expect to be a contender for the SEC East title and a high seed in our section."

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY LIONS

Head coach: Tom Bance (21st season, 248-263 career record).

Last season: The Lions finished 7-10 overall, 6-8 in the Southeast Conference and lost to eventual Class A state champion Hayfield in first round of Section 1A play.

Projected starting lineup: Ethan VanSchepen (11 ppg), Aidan Kluth (10.5 ppg), Bryce VanSchepen* (7 ppg), Cole Morgan, Jake Maynard.

Top newcomers: Minsoo Choung, Graham Vissar, Levi Ouren, Evan Miller.

Outlook: "We don't have a lot of size up front but we should be able to play good defense and we have some scoring returning, so hopefully that translates into some wins for us," coach Tom Bance said.

MABEL-CANTON COUGARS

Head coach: Russell Larson (4th season).

Last year: The Cougars were 5-19 overall, 4-11 in the SEC and lost to Kingsland in the first round of Section 1A play.

Projected starting lineup: Cayden Tollefsrud* (All-SEC, 12.8 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 2.1 spg), Jordan Larson* (4.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.6 apg), Jaymeson Tollefsrud* (4.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.4 spg), Alex Arneson* (3.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg), James Arneson.

Key newcomers: Tyler Larson,Robert Michaels, Fred Williams, Ayden Jansen, Matt McClimon, Jacob Baumann Fern, Riley Snell, Hayden Erickson.

Outlook: With four starters back, the Cougars are looking to take a big jump in their win total this season. "I would say the favorites for our conference would be Spring Grove (which) is always tough, Lyle/Pacelli will be strong and defending champions Southland will be strong," coach Russell Larson said.

HOUSTON HURRICANES

Head coach: Jake Merchlewitz (2nd year, 0-18 record).

Last season: The Hurricanes were 0-18 overall, 0-15 in the SEC and lost to United Christian Academy in the first round of Section 1A play.

Projected starting lineup: Tanner Kubitz* (4 ppg, 8 rpg), Kenneth Grupe* (4.7 ppg , 4.3 rpg), Connor Porter* (1.4 ppg 2.2 rpg), Zach Olson* (2.6 ppg 2.4 rpg), Maddox Rodriguez (1.1 rpg).

Key newcomer: Casey Herek.

Outlook: "We have no where to go but up," coach Jake Merchlewitz said. "A lot of kids put in a ton of time in the gym this offseason and hopefully the results will follow."

WEST DIVISION

LYLE/PACELLI ATHLETICS

Head coach: Carl Truckenmiller (1st season).

Last season: The Athletics were 18-3 overall, 15-1 and winners of the SEC West Division and lost to eventual state champion Hayfield in the Section 1A semifinals.

Projected starting lineup: Buay Koak* (19 ppg, 7 rpg), Jake Truckenmiller (8 ppg, 3 rpg), Trey Anderson (2.5 ppg, 4 rpg), Mac Nelson (2.4 ppg), Hunter Bauer.

Key newcomers:. Jake Truckenmiller, Mac Nelson, Trey Anderson.

Outlook: "I think we will be one of the leaders in the conference and one of the better teams in the section," first-year coach Carl Truckenmiller said. "I know we lost a core group to graduation last year, but these kids coming up have played a lot of basketball together."

SOUTHLAND REBELS

Head coach: Scott Koenigs (14th season, 209-133 record).

Last season: The Rebels finished 18-3 overall, 13-2 and in second in the SEC to Lyle/Pacelli (where Scott Koenigs coached last year) and reached Section 1A title game before falling to eventual state champ Hayfield.

Projected starting lineup: Eli Wolff* (12.6 ppg), Harrison Hanna* (11.6 ppg), Brendan Kennedy* (4.2 ppg), Nick Edland or Ike Mullenbach, Christian Luthe or Cale Wehrenberg.

Key newcomers: Nick Edland, Christian Luthe, Cale Wehrenberg.

Outlook: "The conference and section will be extremely competitive again this season," coach Scott Koenigs said. "We hope to stay healthy, get better as the season progresses and be in the mix come February and March."

GRAND MEADOW SUPERLARKS

Head coach: Dakotah Rostad (4th season, 50-24 record).

Last season: The Superlarks were 10-7 overall, 8-6 in the SEC and lost to eventual state champion Hayfield in the Section 1A quarterfinals.

Projected starting lineup: Taylor Glynn*, Roman Warmka, Carter Mueller, Jacob Kerrins, Jace Kraft.

Key newcomers: Carter Mueller, Jacob Kerrins, Jace Kraft, Connor Munson, Caleb George.

Outlook: "This is a brand-new team after having two seasons of a lot of the same players," coach Dakotah Rostad said. "It will be fun to see us compete and scrap within a conference and section that will be very tough."

LeROY-OSTRANDER CARDINALS

Head coach: Ryan Evans (2nd season, 7-7 record).

Last season: The Cardinals went 7-7 overall, 6-6 in SEC play and lost to Randolph in the first round of Section 1A play.

Projected starting lineup: Chase Johnson* (9.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.5 apg), Levi Royston* (9.8 ppg, 21 3-pointers), Layne Bird, Tanner Olson* (14 ppg, 6 rpg), Gavin Sweeney* (8.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg).

Key newcomers: Camden Hungerholt, Hayden Sass.

Outlook: "Our team has the ability and pieces in place to be near the top of the conference," coach Ryan Evans said of his veteran team. "We will need to be able to score more efficiently but have a chance to be in the top five of the section, which is an incredibly tough section."

Hayfield junior Isaac Matti is one of four returning starters back for the Vikings from last year's Class A state championship boys basketball team. Matti is the top scorer back for Hayfield. Post Bulletin file photo. Jerry Olson

GOPHER CONFERENCE

(* -- returning starters)

HAYFIELD VIKINGS

Head coach: Chris Pack (22nd season, 326-247 record).

Last season: The Gophers finished 21-4 overall, 12-2 and second place in Gopher Conference, won the Section 1A title and went on to win the Class A state championship.

Projected starting lineup: Isaac Matti* (16.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.2 apg, made 69 3-pointers, 843 career points), Easton Fritcher* (10.7 ppg, 12.2 rpg, 3.4 apg, 55% FG, school-record 29 rebounds in the state quarterfinal win), Ethan Pack* (10.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.4 apg, made 54 3-pointers), Kobe Foster* (2.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.2 apg, made 4 of 5 3-pointers in state championship game), Zander Jacobson, Karver Heydt (6h man).

Top Newcomers: Isaac Watson, Aiden Manggaard, Nolan Klocke, Brody O’Malley.

Outlook: Top scorer Ethan Slaathaug has graduated, but the Vikings have four starters back and they can shoot the ball. Hayfield set a school record by making 219 3-pointers last year and returning players made 145 of those. The Vikings have their hopes set on a Gopher Conference East Division title and a Section 1A title. They open the season ranked No. 5 in the state in Class A by the Breakdown magazine. "We have the experience and talent to be a top team in Class A again this season," coach Chris Pack said.

TRITON COBRAS

Head coach: Zak Hanegraaf (7th season).

Last season: The Cobras finished 11-8 overall, 9-5 in conference play and lost in overtime to St. Charles in the first round of Section 1AA play.

Projected starting lineup: Owen Petersohn*, Noah Thomas*, Braxton Munnikhuysen, Weston Thomas.

Key newcomers: Trey Sackett, Matt Roussopoulos, Boe Munnikhuysen, Kavon Langr, Scott Nolan

Outlook: "We won't be very tall but should have good quickness," coach Zak Hanegraaf said. "In the Gopher Conference, we should be able to compete every night. Our section will be tough but I think we should put ourselves in a position to host a first-round playoff game."

RANDOLPH ROCKETS

Head coach: Kent Otte (8 th season, 131-57 record).

Last season: The Rockets finished 12-7 overall, 10-5 in the Southeast Conference and lost to Lyle/Pacelli in the second round of the Section 1A tournament.

Projected starting lineup: Clay Nielsen*, Tyson Cooreman*, Jacob Weckop*, Nathan Weckop, Mason Lorenzen.

Top newcomers: Jack Hines, Quinn Sabila, JJ Root, Trey Thielbar, Charles Gustafson, Collin Otto.

Outlook: "I see the Gopher Conference being pretty well balanced, with our guys being able to compete with any team on any given night," coach Kent Otto said. "The section again appears to be balanced, with any number of teams being capable of winning it. If we stay healthy and continually improve throughout the season, we can compete for a section championship."

-- Guy N. Limbeck, glimbeck@postbulletin.com