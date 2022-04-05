Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 5
Sports | Prep

Area boys basketball players, coaches honored with state awards

Chris Pack of Hayfield, Jason Herber of P-E-M and Nick Pocius of Kasson-Mantorville were area coaches honored by the Minnesota Boys Basketball Coaches Association

Hayfield, Goodhue boys basketball Section 1A Championship
Hayfield head coach Chris Pack, who guided the Viking to a second straight Class A boys basketball title this season, has been named the Class A Coach of the Year by the Minnesota Boys Basketball Coaches Association.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
April 05, 2022 05:00 AM
A number of area boys basketball players and coaches have been honored for the 2021-22 season by the Minnesota Boys Basketball Coaches Association.

Chris Pack, who guided Hayfield to the Class A state championship for the second straight season, was named the Section 1A Coach of the Year. Hayfield finished the season with a 32-2 record.

Jason Herber of Plainview-Elgin-Millville was named the Section 1AA coach of the Year. P-E-M finished second in Section 1AA and lost in triple overtime to Caledonia in the section title game. Herber guided the Bulldogs to a 28-2 record.

Nick Pocius of Kasson-Mantorville was the Section 1AAA coach of the Year. The KoMets were the No. 4 section seed and they finished with an 18-10 record. Pat Fitch of Kasson-Mantorville was among the assistants to receive Assistant Coach of the Year honors.

Alan Lochner of Spring Grove was also named an Assistant Coach of the Year.

A half dozen area players earned Academic All-State honors. Those honored for their work in the classroom were: in Class AAAA, Jaden Wysocki of Century; in Class AA, Eli King of Caledonia, Thomas Menk of Lewiston-Altura, Justin Wohlers of Lake City and Peyton Schumacher of Plainview-Elgin-Millville; and in Class A, Justin Ruberg of Rushford-Peterson.

King and Menk were also among the 40 seniors in the state to play in the Coaches Association annual All-Star series. Those games will be held on April 9 at East Ridge High School.

——

Former Rochester Century athlete John Bickle will spend his final collegiate football season punting at the Division I level.

Bickle had played at Division III Wheaton College in Illinois and he had a stellar year in 2021 when he was named All-Conference and All-Region. He graduated and is now getting a Masters degree at the University of South Dakota. Bickle, who started his collegiate career at St. Thomas University, has one more year of eligibility so he intends to play for South Dakota this fall.

South Dakota is currently having spring football and Bickle is No. 1 on the depth chart as a punter.

In his two seasons at Wheaton, Bickle averaged 41 yards a punt. He also had 39 punts inside the 20 yard line (48 percent) and 13 inside the 5 yard line (16 percent).

Bickle had been a football and baseball player at Century, but his family moved to Eau Claire, Wis., during the middle of his junior year.

He is earning a Masters in sports management at South Dakota. He was working in the marketing department that was putting out information on the Coyotes women's basketball team, which made a run to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. Mayo grad Liv Korngable was a starting guard for the South Dakota women's team.

——

Jake Wohlers of Lake City was a member of the Hamline University men's basketball team during the 2021-22 season. The 6-foot-3 Wohlers was a backup sophomore guard.

Wohlers appeared in 19 of the team's 26 games and he averaged 12.4 minutes and 2.4 points per outing. He also collected 11 rebounds, had seven assists and six steals during the season.

Hamline finished the year 10-16 and was 7-12 in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .

