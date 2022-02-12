Rochester boys basketball results for Friday, Feb. 11, 2022

Lourdes 59, Cannon Falls 43

Aidan Jahns had 23 points and 11 rebounds to spark Lourdes past Cannon Falls 59-43 in Hiawatha Valley League play on Friday.

Nathan Renier 10 and Sam Theobald both tallied 10 points for Lourdes while Parker Dunham pulled down 10 rebounds.

The host Eagles held a slim 23-22 lead at the half before pulling away over the final 18 minutes. Lourdes improves to 7-14 overall and 3-9 in the HVL.

Aiden Johnson led the Bombers with 15 points. Cannon Falls dips to 5-15, 1-12 in the HVL and it has lost seven straight.

CANNON FALLS (43)

Dylan Banks 6 P, 1 3-PT; Jacob Wulf 3 P; Aiden Johnson 15 P; Tyler Johnston 2 P; Jack Freeberg 8 P, 2 3-PT; Jadan Winchell 2 P; Bennett Lochner 7 P.

LOURDES (59)

Kin Berry 2 R; Nathan Renier 10 P, 3 R; Luke Bigler 5 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT; Aidan Jahns 23 P, 11 R, 2 3-PT; Dillung Kullang 2 P, 2 R; Cole Hafner 2 R; Sam Theobald 10 P, 1 R, 2 3-PT; Nick Bowron 1 R; Parker Dunham 6 P, 10 R; Adam Selner 3 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: LOUR 23, CF 22.

Free throws: CF 10-16, LOUR 13-20.

Three-point goals: CF 3, LOUR 6.

Century 64, Faribault 52

Century defeated Faribault 64-52 in Big Nine Conference play for its third victory of the week.

Tait Deedrick led a balanced Panthers attack with 13 points while Luke Kottom and Caleb Bancroft followed with 11 and 10 points.

Century (11-9, 9-7) led 31-17 at the half en route to its fourth straight win overall.

"Faribault fought hard until the end to keep the game close," Century coach Jacob Vetter said.

Jordan Klecker led the Falcons with 15 points. Faribault drops to 3-16, 2-14 in the Big Nine.

The Panthers look to continue the winning streak next Wednesday night at Winona.

FARIBAULT (52)

Ian Ehlers 4 P; Devin Lockerby 10 P; Jordan Klecker 15 P, 4 3-PT; Brady Schulz 14 P, 2 3-PT; Hunter Nelson 6 P; Jimale 3 P, 1 3-PT.

CENTURY (64)

Teddy Collins 6 P, 1 3-PT; Carter Poncelet 8 P, 1 3-PT; Jaden Wysocki 7 P; Tait Deedrick 13 P, 3 3-PT; Ethan Wills 9 P, 1 3-PT; Caleb Bancroft 10 P; Luke Kottom 11 P, 6 R.

Halftime: CENT 31, FAR 17.

Free throws: FAR 7-16, CENT 10-15.

Three-point goals: FAR 7, CENT 6.

