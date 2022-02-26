Rochester boys basketball results for Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

Century 51, John Marshall 38

Century placed nobody in double figures but still managed to beat John Marshall 51-38 in Big Nine Conference action at JM.

The Panthers had 10 players score. Ben Johnson and Tait Deedrick each had seven points for Century, which improved to 12-8 in the conference and 14-10 overall.

The Panthers have won seven of their last eight games. JM is 5-14, 7-15. The Rockets have dropped seven straight.

Tyler Smith scored 15 points to lead JM.

Century 51, John Marshall 38

CENTURY (51)

Jub Ogak 6 P, 2 3-PT; Carter Poncelet 4 P; Ethan Binnicker 5 P, 1 3-PT; Ben Johnson 7 P, 1 3-PT; Jaden Wysocki 7 P; Tait Deedrick 7 P, 1 3-PT; Caleb Bancroft 5 P; Shaun Wysocki 2 P; Ryan Ohm 6 P, 1 3-PT; Luke Kottom 2 P.

JOHN MARSHALL (38)

Logan Tuckner 4 P, 1 3-PT; Tyler Smith 15 P, 2 3-PT; Gunnar Dokken 2 P; Traevon Koch 2 P; Johnny Tong 5 P, 1 3-PT; Zach Ladu 7 P; Cham Obang 2 P; Geu Aguek 1 P.

Halftime: CENT 25, JM 11.

Free throws: CENT 6-11, JM 11-18.

Three-point goals: CENT 6, JM 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Northfield 84, Mayo 70

NORTHFIELD — Mayo got 20 points and six 3-pointers from Jayson Knoepke, but still couldn’t get past hot-shooting Northfield, losing 84-70 in the Big Nine Conference game.

“Northfield shot the ball really well tonight and we turned the ball over too often tonight,” Mayo coach Braden Markham said. “Northfield played a very good game.”

The Raiders got 33 points from Soren Richardson and 18 from Tate Journell.

Northfield led Mayo 27-23 at halftime.

Mayo (9-11 Big Nine, 12-12 overall) also got 15 points from Alex Gyarmaty and 11 from Sawyer Markham.

Northfield 84, Mayo 70

MAYO (70)

Jayson Knoepke 20 P, 6 3-PT; Makuei Riek 7 P, 1 3-PT; Isaiah Hanson 3 P, 0 3-PT; Yaih Marial 5 P, 0 3-PT; Sawyer Markham 11 P, 3 3-PT; KaiRee Gadson 9 P, 1 3-PT; Alex Gyarmaty 15 P, 0 3-PT.

NORTHFIELD (84)

Tate Journell 18 P, 1 3-PT; Austin Koep 13 P, 0 3-PT; JJ Gustina 11 P, 1 3-PT; Dominic DiMaggio 3 P, 0 3-PT; Soren Richardson 33 P, 3 3-PT; Trey Schlaak 6 P, 0 3-PT.

Halftime: NFLD 27, MAYO 23.

Free throws: MAYO 13-20, NFLD 19-25.

Three-point goals: MAYO 11, NFLD 5.