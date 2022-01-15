SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Area boys basketball results for Friday, Jan. 14, 2022

A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 14, 2022 09:42 PM
Share

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Kasson-Mantorville 75, Pine Island 60
PINE ISLAND (60)
Will Bulau 4 P; Matt Horkey 6 P; Nick Bauer 17 P, 5 3-PT; Johnny Bauer 12 P; Riley Kuehl 11 P; Gabe Northrop 9 P, 3 3-PT.
KASSON-MANTORVILLE (75)
Jordan Klepel 5 P; Camden Holecek 22 P, 1 3-PT; Mason Flom 4 P; Jake Hallstrom 12 P, 2 3-PT; Easton Suess 24 P, 2 3-PT; Ethan Lee 8 P.
Halftime: KM 30, PI 21.
Free throws: PI 8-13, KM 14-21.
Three-point goals: PI 8, KM 5.

Related Topics: BOYS BASKETBALLLIVE
What to read next
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Rochester girls basketball results for Friday, Jan. 14, 2022: Carlson hits 1,000 mark as Goodhue tops Lourdes
A scoreboard of Rochester girls basketball games.
January 14, 2022 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Friday, Jan. 14, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
January 14, 2022 09:46 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Friday, Jan. 14, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
January 14, 2022 09:35 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Boys hockey results for Friday, Jan. 14, 2022
A scoreboard of boys hockey games.
January 14, 2022 09:32 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports