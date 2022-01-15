Area boys basketball results for Friday, Jan. 14, 2022
A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Kasson-Mantorville 75, Pine Island 60
PINE ISLAND (60)
Will Bulau 4 P; Matt Horkey 6 P; Nick Bauer 17 P, 5 3-PT; Johnny Bauer 12 P; Riley Kuehl 11 P; Gabe Northrop 9 P, 3 3-PT.
KASSON-MANTORVILLE (75)
Jordan Klepel 5 P; Camden Holecek 22 P, 1 3-PT; Mason Flom 4 P; Jake Hallstrom 12 P, 2 3-PT; Easton Suess 24 P, 2 3-PT; Ethan Lee 8 P.
Halftime: KM 30, PI 21.
Free throws: PI 8-13, KM 14-21.
Three-point goals: PI 8, KM 5.
Top performances for area high school players.