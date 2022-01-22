SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Area boys basketball results for Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 21, 2022 07:54 PM
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

LeRoy-Ostrander 83, Mabel-Canton 61
MABEL-CANTON (61)
Jordan Larson 3 P, 1 3-PT; Tyler Larson 11 P, 1 3-PT; Jameson Tollefsrud 11 P, 3 3-PT; Cayden Tollefsrud 17 P, 3 3-PT; James Arneson 4 P; Robert Michels 3 P; Alex Arneson 10 P; Matt McClimon 2 P.
LEROY-OSTRANDER (83)
Layne Bird 2 P; Camden Hungerholt 8 P, 1 3-PT; Chase Johnson 16 P, 4 3-PT; Tristan Lewison 2 P; Tanner Olson 27 P, 7 R, 1 3-PT; Malyk Schaeffer 2 P; Levi Royston 16 P, 3 3-PT; Gavin Sweeney 10 P, 7 R.
Halftime: LO 36, MC 33.
Free throws: MC 9-19, LO 8-13.
Three-point goals: MC 8, LO 9.
Notes: LeRoy-Ostrander improves to 9-3 on the year, while Mabel-Canton falls to 5-9.

