Area boys basketball results for Friday, March 4, 2022
A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Mankato West 74, Austin 65
MANKATO WEST (74)
Matt Smith 5 P, 1 3-PT; Aidan Corbett 3 P, 3 R, 1 3-PT; Andrew Franke 6 P, 1 3-PT; Cornell Ayers 17 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT; Mekhi Collins 19 P, 3 R, 2 3-PT; Louis Magers 24 P, 8 R.
AUSTIN (65)
Cham Okey 4 P, 1 R; Ater Manyuon 10 P; Gage Manahan 12 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT; Jack Lang 5 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT; Jared Lillemon 6 P, 2 3-PT; Kaden Murley 8 P, 4 R; Victor Idris 12 P, 4 R; Buai Duop 8 P, 2 R, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: AUS 39, WEST 34.
Free throws: WEST 7-14, AUS 8-17.
Three-point goals: WEST 6, AUS 5.
