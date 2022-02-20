SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Area boys basketball results for Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022

A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 19, 2022 06:06 PM
NON-CONFERENCE

Pine Island 70, Chatfield 57
CHATFIELD (55)
Eli Hopp 2 P; Cole Johnson 21 P, 2 3-PT; Drew Schindler 11 P, 1 3-PT; Isaac Stevens 6 P; Connor Jax 2 P; Sam Backer 9 P, 1 3-PT; Drew O’Connor 6 P.
PINE ISLAND (70)
Will Bulau 12 P, 1 3-PT; Matt Horkey 14 P, 2 3-PT; Brandt Konik 6 P; Nick Bauer 11 P, 3 3-PT; Johnny Bauer 21 P, 3 3-PT; Riley Kuehl 6 P.
Halftime: CHAT 31, PI 30.
Free throws: CHAT 13-16, PI 17-23.
Three-point goals: CHAT 4, PI 9.

