Area boys basketball results for Saturday, Feb. 5 2022
A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.
NON-CONFERENCE
Chatfield 75, Blooming Prairie 37
BLOOMING PRAIRIE (37)
Garret Farr 2 P; Sam Smith 1 P; Cooper Cooke 1 P; Brady Kittelson 2 P; Zack Hein 3 P; Colin Jordison 5 P, 1 3-PT; Drew Kittelson 23 P, 10 R.
CHATFIELD (75)
Eli Hopp 24 P, 4 3-PT; Cole Johnson 8 P; Drew Schindler 10 P, 2 3-PT; Isaac Stevens 13 P; Logan Thompson 10 P, 2 3-PT; Sam Backer 5 P, 1 3-PT; Ryan Nosbisch 2 P; Drew O’Connor 3 P.
Halftime: CHAT 40, BP 18.
Free throws: BP 12-21, CHAT 4-7.
Three-point goals: BP 1, CHAT 9.
Notes: Chatfield is 10-5 overall; BP is 4-14.
