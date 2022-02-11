Area boys basketball results for Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022
A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Rushford-Peterson 56, Fillmore Central 44
RUSHFORD-PETERSON (56)
Malachi Bunke 14 P, 1 3-PT; Grady Hengel 19 P; Dawson Bunke 6 P, 2 3-PT; Logan Skalet 3 P, 1 3-PT; Justin Ruberg 14 P.
FILLMORE CENTRAL (44)
Jake Fishbaugher 5 P, 1 3-PT; Luke Hellickson 2 P; Josh Haugerud 5 P, 1 3-PT; Jayce Kiehne 12 P; Bryce Corson 5 P, 1 3-PT; Dillon O’Connor 9 P, 2 3-PT; Will Parker 4 P; Christian Ladd 2 P.
Halftime: RP 34, FC 13.
Free throws: RP 6-7, FC 7-11.
Three-point goals: RP 4, FC 5.
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Lyle/Pacelli 62, Schaeffer Academy 50
LYLE/PACELLI (62)
Hunter Bauer 4 P; Jakob Truckenmiller 12 P, 1 3-PT; Trey Anderson 8 P, 1 3-PT; Mac Nelson 9 P; Landon Meyer 2 P; David Christianson 8 P, 2 3-PT; Buay Koak 19 P.
SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (50)
Bryce VanSchepen 9 P, 1 3-PT; Micah Lahr 4 P; Levi Ouren 2 P; Aidan Kluth 11 P; Ethan VanSchepen 24 P, 4 3-PT.
Halftime: LP 35, SA 23.
Free throws: LP 6-9, SA 13-14.
Three-point goals: LP 4, SA 5.
NON-CONFERENCE
Triton 66, LeRoy-Ostrander 61
TRITON (66)
Noah Thomas 10 P, 1 3-PT; Owen Petersohn 20 P; Boe Munnikhuysen 12 P, 1 3-PT; Braxton Munnikhuysen 18 P, 1 3-PT; Matt Roussopoulos 2 P; Scott Nolan 4 P.
LEROY-OSTRANDER (61)
Camden Hungerholt 2 P; Chase Johnson 5 P; Tristan Lewison 12 P; Tanner Olson 17 P, 14 R; Levi Royston 15 P, 3 3-PT; Gavin Sweeney 10 P.
Halftime: TRI 38, LO 26.
Free throws: TRI 3-8, LO 8-13.
Three-point goals: TRI 3, LO 3.
Notes: LeRoy-Ostrander falls to 13-7 while Triton improves to 10-9.