Sports | Prep

Area boys basketball results for Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022

A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 08, 2022 08:53 PM
GOPHER CONFERENCE

Triton 78, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 60
FARIBAULT BA (60)
Aaron Huerta 5 P; Bradlee Sartor 14 P, 2 3-PT; Hudson Dillon 6 P; Matthew Croke 8 P, 2 3-PT; Charles King 6 P; Zach Donkers 3 P; Justin Simones 13 P; Trey Gayton 5 P, 1 3-PT.
TRITON (78)
Noah Thomas 8 P; Owen Petersohn 8 P, 6 R; Benett Monosmith 6 P; Boe Munnikhuysen 9 P, 3 3-PT; Weston Thomas 6 P; Braxton Munnikhuysen 26 P, 6 R, 2 3-PT; Matt Roussopoulos 2 P; Kavon Langr 4 P; Anthony Crofton 4 P; Scott Nolan 5 P.
Halftime: TRI 38, FBA 29.
Three-point goals: FBA 5, TRI 5.

NON-CONFERENCE

Lewiston-Altura 61, Grand Meadow 60
LEWISTON-ALTURA (61)
Zac Villafan 2 P; Collin Bonow 16 P, 2 3-PT; Jace Ferguson 10 P, 2 3-PT; Kyle Fredrickson 9 P; Thomas Menk 24 P.
GRAND MEADOW (60)
Taylor Glynn 13 P, 1 3-PT; Connor Munson 16 P, 5 3-PT; Jacob Kerrins 15 P, 3 3-PT; Jace Kraft 5 P, 1 3-PT; Roman Warmka 11 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: GM 32, LA 27.
Free throws: LA 3-4, GM 3-8.
Three-point goals: LA 4, GM 11.
Notes: L-A improves to 14-6. Grand Meadow falls to 9-10.

