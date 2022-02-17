Area boys basketball results for Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Goodhue 43, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 33
GOODHUE (43)
Justin Buck 3 P; Will Opsahl 5 P; Tyson Christensen 3 P, 1 3-PT; Adam Poncelet 14 P, 2 3-PT; Gavin Schafer 3 P, 1 3-PT; Dayne Wojcik 15 P.
ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA (33)
Caden Mercer 4 P; Kayden Rodrick 12 P, 2 3-PT; Tyson Liffrig 4 P; Carter Christopherson 2 P; Hunter Streit 8 P, 2 3-PT; Preston Ohm 3 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: GOOD 19, ZM 15.
Free throws: GOOD 5-11, ZM 0-0.
Three-point goals: GOOD 4, ZM 5.
Notes: Goodhue is ranked No. 17 in Class A by the Minnesota Basketball News and is now 17-6 overall.
