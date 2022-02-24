Area boys basketball results for Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 53, Lewiston-Altura 48

PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE (53)

Baylor Hagen 7 P, 3 R, 2 3-PT; Connor McGuire 2 P; Nate Callanhan 2 P; Aeron Stevens 17 P, 6 R; Peyton Schumacher 10 P, 1 R; Kaiden Peters 15 P, 7 R, 1 3-PT.

LEWISTON-ALTURA (48)

Zac Villafan 3 P, 1 3-PT; Collin Bonow 20 P, 7 R, 1 3-PT; Kyle Fredrickson 4 P, 4 R; Mason Sikkink 4 P, 3 R; Thomas Menk 14 P, 12 R, 2 3-PT; Michael Plass 3 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: PEM 22, LA 21.

Free throws: PEM 12-14, LA 5-13.

Three-point goals: PEM 3, LA 5.

Notes: Plainview-Elgin-Millville, ranked No. 3 in the state in Class AA, improves to 13-1 in league play, 24-1 overall. Lewiston-Altura falls to 9-5 in league play, 17-8 overall.

Fillmore Central 61, Winona Cotter 45

WINONA COTTER (45)

AB Kamara 6 P, 1 3-PT; Luke Gardner 4 P; Carson Roeder 6 P; Bobby Sandcorck 7 P, 1 3-PT; Payton Weifenbach 10 P; Tate Gilbertson 12 P.

FILLMORE CENTRAL (61)

Jake Fishbaugher 4 P; Luke Hellickson 12 P, 3 3-PT; Chase Christianson 4 P; Jayce Kiehne 16 P; Bryce Corson 8 P; Will Parker 12 P, 2 3-PT; Ty Sexton 2 P; Gunner Benson 3 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: FC 26, COTT 18.

Free throws: COTT 10-20, FC 17-23.

Three-point goals: COTT 2, FC 6.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Kasson-Mantorville 52, Pine Island 39

KASSON-MANTORVILLE (52)

Jordan Klepel 5 P, 1 3-PT; Camden Holecek 14 P, 1 3-PT; Mason Flom 11 P; Jake Hallstrom 2 P; Easton Suess 9 P, 1 3-PT; Ethan Lee 9 P, 1 3-PT; Caisen Thome 2 P.

PINE ISLAND (39)

Will Bulau 9 P, 1 3-PT; Nick Grande 3 P, 1 3-PT; Matt Horkey 2 P; Nick Bauer 4 P; Johnny Bauer 14 P, 1 3-PT; Riley Kuehl 4 P; Gabe Northrop 3 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: PI 26, KM 22.

Free throws: KM 6-6, PI 3-6.

Three-point goals: KM 4, PI 4.

Notes: With the game tied at 39, Kasson-Mantorville (15-10) closed the game with a 13-0 run. Pine Island falls to 12-13.

Byron 56, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 50

ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA (50)

Caden Mercer 2 P; Kayden Rodrick 21 P, 3 3-PT; Tyson Liffrig 7 P, 1 3-PT; Carter Christopherson 14 P, 4 3-PT; Hunter Streit 2 P; Preston Ohm 2 P; Drew Christopherson 2 P.

BYRON (56)

Caden Christenson 6 P; Reid Bielen 12 P, 4 3-PT; Dom Cartney 8 P, 1 3-PT; Tyler Connelly 5 P; Trent DeCook 11 P, 1 3-PT; James Durst 7 P; Jaxon Marine 2 P; Nick Netzke 2 P.

Halftime: BYR 31, ZM 26.

Free throws: ZM 10-12, BYR 11-15.

Three-point goals: ZM 8, BYR 6.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Lanesboro 50, Schaeffer Academy 41

LANESBORO (50)

Reece Benson 3 P, 1 3-PT; John Prestemon 14 P; Mason Howard 18 P, 6 3-PT; Parker Storhoff 2 P; Hayden Lawstuen 2 P; Stephan Schultz 10 P; Logan Torgerson 1 P.

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (41)

Bryce VanSchepen 2 P; Cole Morgan 5 P, 1 3-PT; Matthew Gingrich 10 P, 9 R, 2 3-PT; Micah Lahr 2 P; Aidan Kluth 4 P; Ethan VanSchepen 18 P, 10 R.

Halftime: SA 21, LANE 17.

Free throws: LANE 11-12, SA 10-12.

Three-point goals: LANE 7, SA 3.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Hayfield 77, Randolph 54

RANDOLPH (54)

Nathan Weckop 6 P; JJ Root 3 P, 1 3-PT; Quinn Sabila 2 P; Mason Lorenzen 15 P, 5 3-PT; Tyson Cooreman 8 P; Trey Thielbar 3 P; Drew Jenkins 1 P; Clay Nielsen 16 P.

HAYFIELD (77)

Zander Jacobson 12 P; Easton Fritcher 16 P, 10 R; Isaac Matti 21 P, 10 R, 5 3-PT; Ethan Pack 22 P, 4 3-PT; Kobe Foster 3 P, 1 3-PT; Karver Heydt 3 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: HAY 35, RAND 34.

Free throws: RAND 4-11, HAY 8-13.

Three-point goals: RAND 6, HAY 11.

Notes: Randolph led 27-19 with about five minutes left in the first half, but Hayfield, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class A, responded with a 16-7 run to end the half and then controlled the second half.