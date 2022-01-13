Area boys basketball results for Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

NON-CONFERENCE

Pine Island 59, Lewiston-Altura 56

LEWISTON-ALTURA (56)

Nolan Oslie 2 P; Kyle Fredrickson 22 P, 1 3-PT; Thomas Menk 22 P, 4 3-PT; Owen Sommer 6 P; Matthew Schell 4 P, 1 3-PT.

PINE ISLAND (59)

Will Bulau 6 P; Matt Horkey 14 P, 2 3-PT; Brandt Konik 1 P; Nick Bauer 2 P; Johnny Bauer 25 P, 3 3-PT; Riley Kuehl 11 P.

Halftime: PI 34, LA 30.

Free throws: LA 5-11, PI 4-7.

Three-point goals: LA 6, PI 5.

Notes: Lewiston-Altura (9-1) had a number of players out with COVID and suffered its first loss. Pine Island (5-6) has won two straight.

