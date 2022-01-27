Area boys basketball results for Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022
A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Byron 67, Pine Island 44
PINE ISLAND (44)
Will Bulau 4 P; Matt Horkey 10 P, 1 3-PT; Brandt Konik 2 P; Nick Bauer 5 P, 1 3-PT; Michael Goodman 1 P; Johnny Bauer 11 P, 1 3-PT; Riley Kuehl 8 P; Gabe Northrop 3 P, 1 3-PT.
BYRON (67)
Caden Christenson 8 P, 2 3-PT; Matt Frigaard 4 P; Tyler Connelly 9 P, 1 3-PT; Trent DeCook 11 P, 1 3-PT; James Durst 12 P; Josh Petersen 2 P; Nick Netzke 8 P; Max Dearborn 10 P.
Halftime: BYR 34, PI 25.
Free throws: PI 10-17, BYR 10-13.
Three-point goals: PI 4, BYR 4.
