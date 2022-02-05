Rochester girls basketball results for Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

Lourdes 71, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 30

CJ Adamson and Ella Hopkins each had 20 points as Lourdes buried Zumbrota-Mazeppa 71-30 in Hiawatha Valley League action.

Vivica Bretton chipped in 12 points for the Eagles and Emily Bowron had nine.

Lourdes (9-4 HVL, 12-7) built a 35-16 halftime lead. The Eagles have now won three of their last four games, including impressive ones over Byron and La Crescent-Hokah.

Z-M is 3-9, 5-15.

ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA (30)

Addie Voxland 7 P; Megan Jasperson 4 P, 1 3-PT; Torey Stencel 3 P, 1 3-PT; Lilly Mehrkens 6 P, 1 3-PT; Natalie Dykes 4 P; Savannah Gruhlke 6 P.

LOURDES (71)

CJ Adamson 20 P; Emily Bowron 9 P, 3 3-PT; Vivica Bretton 12 P; Ella Hopkins 20 P; Bryn Billmeier 2 P; Devon Wald 8 P.

Halftime: LOUR 35, ZM 16.

Free throws: ZM 3-7, LOUR 8-14.

Three-point goals: ZM 3, LOUR 3.

Houston 59, Schaeffer Academy 36

Olivia Beckman and Sydney Torgerson dominated the action, with 19 and 18 points, respectively, in Houston's 59-36 Southeast Conference win over Schaeffer Academy.

Beckman hit five 3-point shots.

Katie Friese had 12 points for Schaeffer.

HOUSTON (59)

Sydney Torgerson 18 P, 1 3-PT; Olivia Beckman 19 P, 5 3-PT; Nicole Beckman 5 P, 1 3-PT; Hailey Alfson 4 P; Avery Kingsley 7 P, 1 3-PT; Lilly Carr 6 P.

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (36)

Kate Friese 12 P, 2 3-PT; Linnea Ekbom 6 P; Winona Morgan 5 P, 1 3-PT; Gabriella Buehler 3 P, 1 3-PT; Bella Hill 2 P; Blythe Morgan 8 P.

Halftime: HOU 30, SA 16.

Free throws: HOU 3-5, SA 4-7.

Three-point goals: HOU 8, SA 4.

