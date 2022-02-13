SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Area girls basketball results for Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022

A scoreboard of area girls basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 12, 2022 07:31 PM
NON-CONFERENCE

Kasson-Mantorville 53, Northfield 45
KASSON-MANTORVILLE (53)
Annika Larson 8 P; Julia Swanson 5 P; Kaylee Narveson 10 P; Aby Shubert 24 P; Mackenzie Tozier 2 P; Whittney Den 3 P; Ella Stoskopf 2 P.
NORTHFIELD (45)
Samantha Ims 20 P; Regan Childress 2 P; Ryann Eddy 15 P; Izzy Balvin 5 P; Abbie Thompson 3 P.
Halftime: KM 30, NFLD 22.
Free throws: KM 11-21, NFLD 9-15.
Three-point goals: KM 0, NFLD 0.

PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
February 12, 2022 07:27 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
120921-LOURDES-KASSON-MANTORVILLE-BASKETBALL-0275.jpg
Prep
Lourdes recovers, rides defense to take down Cotter
Lourdes handed Winona Cotter just its fourth girls basketball loss this season and its first in eight games.
February 12, 2022 07:23 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Kate Holtz Austin High.jpg
Prep
Short and sweet: Holtz's 3 short-handed goals lift Austin into girls hockey section title game
Kate Holtz scored four goals, including three while on the penalty kill, to lift the Austin Packers to a win against Waseca in the Section 1A semifinals.
February 12, 2022 06:57 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022
Scores of Saturday's area high school games.
February 12, 2022 06:17 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports