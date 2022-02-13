Area girls basketball results for Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022
A scoreboard of area girls basketball games.
NON-CONFERENCE
Kasson-Mantorville 53, Northfield 45
KASSON-MANTORVILLE (53)
Annika Larson 8 P; Julia Swanson 5 P; Kaylee Narveson 10 P; Aby Shubert 24 P; Mackenzie Tozier 2 P; Whittney Den 3 P; Ella Stoskopf 2 P.
NORTHFIELD (45)
Samantha Ims 20 P; Regan Childress 2 P; Ryann Eddy 15 P; Izzy Balvin 5 P; Abbie Thompson 3 P.
Halftime: KM 30, NFLD 22.
Free throws: KM 11-21, NFLD 9-15.
Three-point goals: KM 0, NFLD 0.
