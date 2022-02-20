SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Area girls basketball results for Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022

A scoreboard of area girls basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 19, 2022 10:44 PM
GOPHER CONFERENCE

Hayfield 70, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva  59
HAYFIELD (70)
Ava Carney 5 P, 1 3-PT; McKenna Chick 1 P; Kristen Watson 25 P, 2 3-PT; Chelsea Christopherson 8 P, 1 3-PT; Josanne Tempel 3 P; Aine Stasko 10 P, 2 3-PT; Natalie Beaver 18 P, 1 3-PT.
NRHEG (59)
Faith Nielsen 12 P; Erin Jacobson 8 P; Hallie Schultz 2 P; Sidney Schultz 16 P, 1 3-PT; Sophie Stork 14 P; Preslie Nelsen 1 P; Quin VanMaldghen 6 P.
Halftime: HAY 38, NRHEG 28.
Free throws: HAY 10-20, NRHEG 18-28.
Three-point goals: HAY 7, NRHEG 1.
Notes: This was the Gopher Conference Championship Game. Hayfield enters the playoffs 27-0.

