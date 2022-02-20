Area girls basketball results for Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022
A scoreboard of area girls basketball games.
GOPHER CONFERENCE
Hayfield 70, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 59
HAYFIELD (70)
Ava Carney 5 P, 1 3-PT; McKenna Chick 1 P; Kristen Watson 25 P, 2 3-PT; Chelsea Christopherson 8 P, 1 3-PT; Josanne Tempel 3 P; Aine Stasko 10 P, 2 3-PT; Natalie Beaver 18 P, 1 3-PT.
NRHEG (59)
Faith Nielsen 12 P; Erin Jacobson 8 P; Hallie Schultz 2 P; Sidney Schultz 16 P, 1 3-PT; Sophie Stork 14 P; Preslie Nelsen 1 P; Quin VanMaldghen 6 P.
Halftime: HAY 38, NRHEG 28.
Free throws: HAY 10-20, NRHEG 18-28.
Three-point goals: HAY 7, NRHEG 1.
Notes: This was the Gopher Conference Championship Game. Hayfield enters the playoffs 27-0.
Byron junior Amber Roble managed an eighth-place finish on the balance beam as she competed in the Class A state gymnastics meet.
A scoreboard of Rochester girls basketball games.
Pine Island's Elsmore, GMLOS' Smith and St. Charles' Barclay will all take part in the first ever girls state tournament that will run in conjunction with the boys state tournament on March 3-5 at the Xcel Energy Center.