Area girls basketball results for Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022
A scoreboard of area girls basketball games.
NON-CONFERENCE
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 72, Spring Grove 47
SPRING GROVE (47)
Siri Konkel 7 P, 1 3-PT; Lydia Solum 1 P; Addison Halverson 2 P; Addyson McHugh 17 P, 5 3-PT; Carlie Halverson 2 P; Kylie Hammel 1 P; Jordian Leahy 9 P; Emerson Ingvalson 5 P; Katelyn Kraus 3 P.
PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE (72)
Allie Sveen 6 P, 2 3-PT; Macey Wozney 7 P, 1 3-PT; Abigail O'Reilly 30 P; Haylee Barton 2 P; Halie Lehnertz 6 P, 1 3-PT; Melayna Marshman 2 P; Lauren Rott 12 P; Delaney Newcomb 5 P, 1 3-PT; Presley Newcomb 2 P.
Halftime: PEM 47, SG 27.
Free throws: SG 5-12, PEM 17-25.
Three-point goals: SG 6, PEM 5.
