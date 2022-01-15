Area girls basketball results for Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022
A scoreboard of area girls basketball games.
NON-CONFERENCE
Dover-Eyota 59, Byron 56
BYRON (56)
Finnley Klunder 2 P; Paige Halder 6 P; Makana Schroeder 7 P; Jaiden Simon 2 P; Rylie Schnell 15 P, 1 3-PT; Emma Stork 9 P, 1 3-PT; Kendra Harvey 15 P, 2 3-PT.
DOVER-EYOTA (59)
Olivia Riley 8 P, 2 3-PT; Sophie Andring 18 P, W 3-PT; Izzy Aeschlimann 4 P; Isabel Duellman 3 P; Malia Nelson 22 P; Miranda Palmby 4 P.
Halftime: DE 33, BYR 27.
Free throws: BYR 8-12, DE 13-20.
Three-point goals: BYR 4, DE 2.
Top performances for area high school players.
Jack Krier's older brother Luke has been a big reason behind the Zumbrota-Mazeppa sophomore becoming one of the best 126-pounders in Class AA.
Rochester girls basketball results for Friday, Jan. 14, 2022: Carlson hits 1,000 mark as Goodhue tops Lourdes
A scoreboard of Rochester girls basketball games.