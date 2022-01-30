Area girls basketball results for Saturday, Jan. 29. 2022
A scoreboard of area girls basketball games.
NON-CONFERENCE
Byron 49, Winona 41
WINONA (41)
Faith Quinn 8 P, 1 3-PT; Elleigh Sonnenberg 7 P; Morgan Herold 5 P, 1 3-PT; Alivia Bell 8 P; Grace Quinn 2 P; Marin Keller 11 P, 3 3-PT.
BYRON (49)
Finnley Klunder 3 P; Makana Schroeder 5 P; Jaiden Simon 6 P; Rylie Schnell 11 P, 1 3-PT; Emma Stork 16 P, 3 3-PT; Kendra Harvey 8 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: BYR 24, WIN 13.
Free throws: WIN 2-4, BYR 15-24.
Three-point goals: WIN 5, BYR 5.
A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.
Top performances for area high school players.
Dodge County earned a key victory against a strong Section 1AA rival on Friday.