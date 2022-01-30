SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Area girls basketball results for Saturday, Jan. 29. 2022

A scoreboard of area girls basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 29, 2022 08:33 PM
NON-CONFERENCE

Byron 49, Winona 41
WINONA (41)
Faith Quinn 8 P, 1 3-PT; Elleigh Sonnenberg 7 P; Morgan Herold 5 P, 1 3-PT; Alivia Bell 8 P; Grace Quinn 2 P; Marin Keller 11 P, 3 3-PT.
BYRON (49)
Finnley Klunder 3 P; Makana Schroeder 5 P; Jaiden Simon 6 P; Rylie Schnell 11 P, 1 3-PT; Emma Stork 16 P, 3 3-PT; Kendra Harvey 8 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: BYR 24, WIN 13.
Free throws: WIN 2-4, BYR 15-24.
Three-point goals: WIN 5, BYR 5.

