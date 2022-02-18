Rochester girls basketball results for Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

John Marshall 48, Red Wing 46

The winning continues for the John Marshal girls basketball team.

JM won its seventh straight game, beating Red Wing 48-46. Senior Katie Hurt notched her 1,000th point en route, as she scored 11 points and teammate Lilly Meister had 18.

Hurt became the third member of her family to reach 1,000, brothers Michael and Matthew doing it before her.

The Rockets got off to a slow start in the game and trailed 31-23 at halftime. JM then turned things around and upped its record to 15-4 in the Big Nine and 16-7 overall.

“We came out a bit slow and couldn't get into a rhythm, but a lot of that was due to a much-improved and hard-working Red Wing team,” JM coach Phil Schroeder said. “We played much better in the second half, especially on defense, and held them to 15 points.”

Red Wing got 21 points from Sammi Chandler and 13 from Sophia Rahn. The Wingers are 10-10 in the Big Nine and 11-12 overall.

RED WING (46)

Mayzee Thorson 2 P; Bailie Roschen 6 P, 2 3-PT; Sammi Chandler 21 P, 3 3-PT; Hannah Kosek 2 P; Hallie Roschen 2 P; Sophia Rahn 13 P, 2 3-PT.

JOHN MARSHALL (48)

Katie Hurt 11 P, 1 3-PT; Ava Haglund 6 P; Lilly Meister 18 P; Sarah Mullenbach 2 P; Stacie Mullenbach 5 P, 1 3-PT; Laynie Meister 6 P.

Halftime: RW 31, JM 23.

Free throws: RW 5-6, JM 8-11.

Three-point goals: RW 7, JM 2.