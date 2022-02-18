Area girls basketball results for Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022
NON-CONFERENCE
Byron 44, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 34
PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE (34)
Allie Sveen 8 P, 1 3-PT; Macey Wozney 2 P; Abigail O'Reilly 11 P; Haylee Barton 8 P; Lauren Rott 2 P; Presley Newcomb 3 P.
BYRON (44)
Finnley Klunder 2 P; Makana Schroeder 12 P; Rylie Schnell 4 P; Emma Stork 10 P, 2 3-PT; Kendra Harvey 15 P, 3 3-PT; Addison Johnson 1 P.
Halftime: BYR 26, PEM 17.
Free throws: PEM 6-12, BYR 16-24.
Three-point goals: PEM 1, BYR 5.
