Area girls basketball results for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Goodhue 79, Pine Island 25

PINE ISLAND (25)

Reese Koenen 15 P, 3 3-PT; Taylor Koenen 4 P; Madison Hudson 6 P.

GOODHUE (79)

Emily Doehoefer 2 P; Brooke Ryan 2 P; Tori Miller 14 P, 5 R; Melanie Beck 8 P, 2 3-PT; Kendyl Lodermeier 8 P, 5 R; Brooke Buck 3 P, 1 3-PT; Elisabeth Gadient 11 P, 8 R, 1 3-PT; Anika Schafer 12 P, 3 3-PT; Darby Miller 5 P, 1 3-PT; Jada Scheele 1 P; Joslyn Carlson 7 P, 7 R; Alivia Holst 4 P; Julia Carlson 2 P.

Halftime: GOOD 48, PI 16.

Free throws: PI 0-2, GOOD 19-32.

Three-point goals: PI 3, GOOD 8.

Notes: Goodhue is now 18-1 overall, 10-0 in the HVL.