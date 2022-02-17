SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Area girls basketball results for Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

A scoreboard of area girls basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 16, 2022 09:30 PM
NON-CONFERENCE

Wabasha-Kellogg 56, Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf 18
MSAD (18)
Javanna Johnson 7 P, 1 3-PT; Dalina Schwartz 4 P, 1 3-PT; Brooklyn Roggow 5 P; Javada Johnson 2 P.
WABASHA-KELLOGG (56)
Elizabeth Graner 6 P, 4 R; Madelynn Strobush 3 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Hayden Hawkins 4 P, 4 R; Ada Walch 4 P, 5 R; Jacqueline Avilez 5 P, 10 R; Brielle Adams 11 P, 5 R, 2 3-PT; Sophie Graner 14 P, 10 R, 2 3-PT; Eve Pavelka 5 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Ileana deAngel 4 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: WK 35, MSAD 9.
Free throws: MSAD 2-6, WK 7-13.
Three-point goals: MSAD 2, WK 7.
Notes: The Falcons honored seniors Sophie Graner and Jacqueline Avilez and improved to 7-10 overall.

