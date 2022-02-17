Area girls basketball results for Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022
A scoreboard of area girls basketball games.
NON-CONFERENCE
Wabasha-Kellogg 56, Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf 18
MSAD (18)
Javanna Johnson 7 P, 1 3-PT; Dalina Schwartz 4 P, 1 3-PT; Brooklyn Roggow 5 P; Javada Johnson 2 P.
WABASHA-KELLOGG (56)
Elizabeth Graner 6 P, 4 R; Madelynn Strobush 3 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Hayden Hawkins 4 P, 4 R; Ada Walch 4 P, 5 R; Jacqueline Avilez 5 P, 10 R; Brielle Adams 11 P, 5 R, 2 3-PT; Sophie Graner 14 P, 10 R, 2 3-PT; Eve Pavelka 5 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Ileana deAngel 4 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: WK 35, MSAD 9.
Free throws: MSAD 2-6, WK 7-13.
Three-point goals: MSAD 2, WK 7.
Notes: The Falcons honored seniors Sophie Graner and Jacqueline Avilez and improved to 7-10 overall.
Top performances for area high school players.
Section wrestling preview: Mayo hopes to make noise in 1AAA, K-M a favorite in 1AA, while 1A is wide open
The high school wrestling team sections kicks off Thursday and a number of Rochester-area schools have their sights set on reaching the Xcel Energy Center.
Here are the Southeast Minnesota athletes who have signed or are being recruited to play collegiate sports.