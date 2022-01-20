SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Area girls basketball results for Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022

A scoreboard of area girls basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 19, 2022 11:06 PM
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Stewartville 88, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 60
STEWARTVILLE (88)
Lauren Buckmeier 12 P, 2 3-PT; Ella Quam 6 P, 1 3-PT; Audrey Shindelar 15 P, 3 3-PT; Emma Rowen 2 P; Jayce Rath 6 P; Claire Ruter 12 P, 4 3-PT; Savannah Hedin 22 P; Keeley Steele 6 P; Hannah Martinson 2 P; Minnich 5 P, 1 3-PT.
ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA (60)
Addie Voxland 1 P; Melanie Raasch 13 P; Megan Jasperson 3 P, 1 3-PT; Cora Ohm 2 P; Ava Knottt 4 P; Torey Stencel 12 P, 4 3-PT; Lilly Mehrkens 3 P, 1 3-PT; Natalie Dykes 15 P; Savannah Gruhlke 7 P.
Halftime: STEW 53, ZM 34.
Free throws: STEW 11-16, ZM 10-16.
Three-point goals: STEW 11, ZM 6.

