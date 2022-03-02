Area girls basketball Section 1A quarterfinal results for Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Kingsland 66, Fillmore Central 54

Kingsland avenged an earlier loss this season to Fillmore Central, beating the Falcons 66-54 in the Section 1A quarterfinals at Mayo Civic Auditorium.

Kingsland, the No. 2 seed, built a 37-27 lead on No. 7 seed Fillmore Central, then was able to hold the Falcons off.

The Knights had lost 45-31 to Fillmore Central on Dec. 30.

Audrey Webster paced Kingsland this time with 14 points and was part of a balanced effort. Shelby Beck had 12 points, Alexys Harwood 11, Chantle Reiland eight and Katelyn Hauser seven.

The win upped Kingsland to 19-8 overall. It will take on the winner between No. 3 Grand Meadow and No. 6 Rushford-Peterson at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Mayo Civic Auditorium.

Lauren Mensink and Regan Hanson led Fillmore Central with 11 points apiece. Kammry Broadwater added nine and Alyssa Britton eight.

Fillmore Central finished 12-16.

No. 7 FILLMORE CENTRAL (54)

Kammry Broadwater 9 P; Jersey Ristau 3 P, 1 3-PT; Lauren Mensink 11 P, 2 3-PT; Alyssa Britton 8 P; Regan Hanson 11 P.

No. 2 KINGSLAND (66)

Anika Reiland 4 P; Alexys Harwood 11 P; Katelyn Hauser 7 P, 1 3-PT; Audrey Webster 14 P, 2 3-PT; Shelby Beck 12 P, 2 3-PT; Emily Miner 5 P; Chantle Reiland 8 P; Cassidy Redman 2 P; Kennedy Fenske 3 P.

Halftime: KING 37, FC 27.

Free throws: FC 20-31, KING 15-24.

Three-point goals: FC 3, KING 5.

