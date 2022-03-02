Area girls basketball Section 1A quarterfinal results for Tuesday, March 1, 2022
A scoreboard of area girls basketball games.
Kingsland 66, Fillmore Central 54
Kingsland avenged an earlier loss this season to Fillmore Central, beating the Falcons 66-54 in the Section 1A quarterfinals at Mayo Civic Auditorium.
Kingsland, the No. 2 seed, built a 37-27 lead on No. 7 seed Fillmore Central, then was able to hold the Falcons off.
The Knights had lost 45-31 to Fillmore Central on Dec. 30.
Audrey Webster paced Kingsland this time with 14 points and was part of a balanced effort. Shelby Beck had 12 points, Alexys Harwood 11, Chantle Reiland eight and Katelyn Hauser seven.
The win upped Kingsland to 19-8 overall. It will take on the winner between No. 3 Grand Meadow and No. 6 Rushford-Peterson at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Mayo Civic Auditorium.
ADVERTISEMENT
Lauren Mensink and Regan Hanson led Fillmore Central with 11 points apiece. Kammry Broadwater added nine and Alyssa Britton eight.
Fillmore Central finished 12-16.
Kingsland 66, Fillmore Central 54
No. 7 FILLMORE CENTRAL (54)
Kammry Broadwater 9 P; Jersey Ristau 3 P, 1 3-PT; Lauren Mensink 11 P, 2 3-PT; Alyssa Britton 8 P; Regan Hanson 11 P.
No. 2 KINGSLAND (66)
Anika Reiland 4 P; Alexys Harwood 11 P; Katelyn Hauser 7 P, 1 3-PT; Audrey Webster 14 P, 2 3-PT; Shelby Beck 12 P, 2 3-PT; Emily Miner 5 P; Chantle Reiland 8 P; Cassidy Redman 2 P; Kennedy Fenske 3 P.
Halftime: KING 37, FC 27.
Free throws: FC 20-31, KING 15-24.
Three-point goals: FC 3, KING 5.