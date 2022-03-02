SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Area girls basketball Section 1A quarterfinal results for Tuesday, March 1, 2022

A scoreboard of area girls basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 01, 2022 08:05 PM
Share

Kingsland 66, Fillmore Central 54

Kingsland avenged an earlier loss this season to Fillmore Central, beating the Falcons 66-54 in the Section 1A quarterfinals at Mayo Civic Auditorium.

Kingsland, the No. 2 seed, built a 37-27 lead on No. 7 seed Fillmore Central, then was able to hold the Falcons off.

The Knights had lost 45-31 to Fillmore Central on Dec. 30.

Audrey Webster paced Kingsland this time with 14 points and was part of a balanced effort. Shelby Beck had 12 points, Alexys Harwood 11, Chantle Reiland eight and Katelyn Hauser seven.

The win upped Kingsland to 19-8 overall. It will take on the winner between No. 3 Grand Meadow and No. 6 Rushford-Peterson at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Mayo Civic Auditorium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lauren Mensink and Regan Hanson led Fillmore Central with 11 points apiece. Kammry Broadwater added nine and Alyssa Britton eight.

Fillmore Central finished 12-16.

Kingsland 66, Fillmore Central 54
No. 7 FILLMORE CENTRAL (54)
Kammry Broadwater 9 P; Jersey Ristau 3 P, 1 3-PT; Lauren Mensink 11 P, 2 3-PT; Alyssa Britton 8 P; Regan Hanson 11 P.
No. 2 KINGSLAND (66)
Anika Reiland 4 P; Alexys Harwood 11 P; Katelyn Hauser 7 P, 1 3-PT; Audrey Webster 14 P, 2 3-PT; Shelby Beck 12 P, 2 3-PT; Emily Miner 5 P; Chantle Reiland 8 P; Cassidy Redman 2 P; Kennedy Fenske 3 P.
Halftime: KING 37, FC 27.
Free throws: FC 20-31, KING 15-24.
Three-point goals: FC 3, KING 5.

Related Topics: GIRLS BASKETBALLPB PREP SCORES
What to read next
Fillmore Central, Kingsland Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball
Prep
Photos: Kingsland, Fillmore Central Section 1A girls basketball quarterfinal on March 1, 2022
Kingsland played Fillmore Central in a Section 1A girls basketball quarterfinal game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at The Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Kingsland defeated Fillmore Central 66-54.
March 01, 2022 08:33 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
March 01, 2022 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Lourdes, Caledonia Section 1AA quarterfinal girls basketball
Prep
Photos: Lourdes, Caledonia Section 1AA Quarterfinal girls basketball on March 1, 2022
Lourdes played Caledonia for Section 1AA girls basketball quarterfinal game on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at The Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Caledonia 52-35.
March 01, 2022 08:09 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
March 01, 2022 08:07 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports