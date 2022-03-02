SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Area girls basketball Section 1AA quarterfinal results for Tuesday, March 1, 2022

A scoreboard of area girls basketball games.

Lourdes, Caledonia Section 1AA quarterfinal girls basketball
Caledonia’s Ava Privet (4) looks for a pass as Lourdes' Vivica Bretton (22) provides defense during a Section 1AA girls basketball quarterfinal game against Lourdes on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 01, 2022 09:41 PM
Share

Lourdes 52, Caledonia 35

Lourdes had no trouble pushing into the section semifinals, romping to a 52-35 win over Caledonia at Mayo Civic Arena

Lourdes (19-7) has now won nine straight games. It will play the winner of Plainview-Elgin-Millville and Winona Cotter at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Mayo Civic Auditorium.

“The girls came out and played with good intensity right out of the gate,” Lourdes coach Aaron Berg said. “I was very happy with how well the girls handled in-game adjustments and kept momentum at times.”

Vivica Bretton provided the Eagles a second standout game in a row, scoring 20 points and doing her usual outstanding defensive work. CJ Adamson scored 12 points, and Emily Bowron and Ella Hopkins each had nine.

“Vivica had a wonderful night for us on both ends of the floor and kept our energy high,” Berg said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lourdes built a 27-16 halftime lead against Caledonia, which was the No. 7 seed. The Eagles are seeded second.

Paige Klug paced the Warriors with 13 points. Ava Privet had eight.

Caledonia ends 17-11.

Lourdes 52, Caledonia 35
CALEDONIA (35)
Alexis Schroeder 2 P; Sadie Treptow 2 P; Ava Privet 8 P, 2 3-PT; Paige Klug 13 P, 3 3-PT; Josie Foster 4 P; Jovial King 4 P; Isabelle Schultz 2 P.
LOURDES (52)
CJ Adamson 12 P; Emily Bowron 9 P, 2 3-PT; Vivica Bretton 20 P, 1 3-PT; Ella Hopkins 9 P, 1 3-PT; Allie Restovich 2 P.
Halftime: LOUR 27, CAL 16.
Free throws: CAL 4-4, LOUR 2-5.
Three-point goals: CAL 5, LOUR 4.

Related Topics: GIRLS BASKETBALLPB PREP SCORES
What to read next
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Rochester boys basketball results for Tuesday, March 1, 2022
A scoreboard of Rochester boys basketball games.
March 01, 2022 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Area boys basketball results for Tuesday, March 1, 2022
A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.
March 01, 2022 08:57 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
PEM, Caledonia boys basketball
Prep
Section 1A & 1AA boys basketball schedule
The Section 1 boys basketball pairings for the 2022 tournaments
March 01, 2022 08:40 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Fillmore Central, Kingsland Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball
Prep
Photos: Kingsland, Fillmore Central Section 1A girls basketball quarterfinal on March 1, 2022
Kingsland played Fillmore Central in a Section 1A girls basketball quarterfinal game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at The Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Kingsland defeated Fillmore Central 66-54.
March 01, 2022 08:33 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott