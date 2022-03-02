Area girls basketball Section 1AA quarterfinal results for Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Lourdes 52, Caledonia 35

Lourdes had no trouble pushing into the section semifinals, romping to a 52-35 win over Caledonia at Mayo Civic Arena

Lourdes (19-7) has now won nine straight games. It will play the winner of Plainview-Elgin-Millville and Winona Cotter at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Mayo Civic Auditorium.

“The girls came out and played with good intensity right out of the gate,” Lourdes coach Aaron Berg said. “I was very happy with how well the girls handled in-game adjustments and kept momentum at times.”

Vivica Bretton provided the Eagles a second standout game in a row, scoring 20 points and doing her usual outstanding defensive work. CJ Adamson scored 12 points, and Emily Bowron and Ella Hopkins each had nine.

“Vivica had a wonderful night for us on both ends of the floor and kept our energy high,” Berg said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lourdes built a 27-16 halftime lead against Caledonia, which was the No. 7 seed. The Eagles are seeded second.

Paige Klug paced the Warriors with 13 points. Ava Privet had eight.

Caledonia ends 17-11.

Lourdes 52, Caledonia 35

CALEDONIA (35)

Alexis Schroeder 2 P; Sadie Treptow 2 P; Ava Privet 8 P, 2 3-PT; Paige Klug 13 P, 3 3-PT; Josie Foster 4 P; Jovial King 4 P; Isabelle Schultz 2 P.

LOURDES (52)

CJ Adamson 12 P; Emily Bowron 9 P, 2 3-PT; Vivica Bretton 20 P, 1 3-PT; Ella Hopkins 9 P, 1 3-PT; Allie Restovich 2 P.

Halftime: LOUR 27, CAL 16.

Free throws: CAL 4-4, LOUR 2-5.

Three-point goals: CAL 5, LOUR 4.