Area girls Section 1A basketball playoff results for Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

Hayfield 67, Houston 29

No. 3-ranked Hayfield had no trouble in the quarterfinals, blasting past Houston 67-29 at Mayo Civic Auditorium.

Hayfield is the No. 1 seed, Houston was seeded eighth.

Natalie Beaver had 24 points for the 29-0 Vikings, and Kristen Watson had 19. Hayfield built a 29-16 halftime lead against the Hurricanes, who finished 16-12.

It was Houston that had knocked Hayfield out of the playoffs last season, when the teams met in the section semifinals.

Houston got eight points each from Sydney Torgerson and Avery Kingsley. Torgerson had been averaging 17 points per game.

Hayfield plays the winner between No. 4 seed Lanesboro and No. 5 Kenyon-Wanamingo at 4 p.m. Saturday at Mayo Civic Auditorium in the section semifinals.

No. 8 HOUSTON (29)

Sydney Torgerson 8 P; Ainsley Rice 1 P; Nataleigh Dankers 2 P; Ashtyn Meyer 2 P; Avery Kingsley 8 P; Hannah Olson 2 P; Lilly Carr 6 P.

No. 1 HAYFIELD (67)

Ava Carney 3 P; Kristen Watson 19 P, 2 3-PT; Chelsea Christopherson 3 P, 1 3-PT; McKenna O’Connor 3 P, 1 3-PT; Josanne Tempel 8 P, 2 3-PT; Aine Stasko 7 P; Natalie Beaver 24 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: HAY 29, HOU 16.

Free throws: HOU 6-9, HAY 8-13.

Three-point goals: HOU 0, HAY 7.

