SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Area girls Section 1A basketball playoff results for Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

A scoreboard of area girls basketball Section 1A playoff games.

Basketball results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 28, 2022 08:03 PM
Share

Hayfield 67, Houston 29

No. 3-ranked Hayfield had no trouble in the quarterfinals, blasting past Houston 67-29 at Mayo Civic Auditorium.

Hayfield is the No. 1 seed, Houston was seeded eighth.

Natalie Beaver had 24 points for the 29-0 Vikings, and Kristen Watson had 19. Hayfield built a 29-16 halftime lead against the Hurricanes, who finished 16-12.

It was Houston that had knocked Hayfield out of the playoffs last season, when the teams met in the section semifinals.

Houston got eight points each from Sydney Torgerson and Avery Kingsley. Torgerson had been averaging 17 points per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hayfield plays the winner between No. 4 seed Lanesboro and No. 5 Kenyon-Wanamingo at 4 p.m. Saturday at Mayo Civic Auditorium in the section semifinals.

Hayfield 67, Houston 29
No. 8 HOUSTON (29)
Sydney Torgerson 8 P; Ainsley Rice 1 P; Nataleigh Dankers 2 P; Ashtyn Meyer 2 P; Avery Kingsley 8 P; Hannah Olson 2 P; Lilly Carr 6 P.
No. 1 HAYFIELD (67)
Ava Carney 3 P; Kristen Watson 19 P, 2 3-PT; Chelsea Christopherson 3 P, 1 3-PT; McKenna O’Connor 3 P, 1 3-PT; Josanne Tempel 8 P, 2 3-PT; Aine Stasko 7 P; Natalie Beaver 24 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: HAY 29, HOU 16.
Free throws: HOU 6-9, HAY 8-13.
Three-point goals: HOU 0, HAY 7.

Related Topics: GIRLS BASKETBALLPB PREP SCORES
What to read next
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Monday, Feb. 28, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
February 28, 2022 08:06 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Monday, Feb. 28, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
February 28, 2022 07:39 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Vivian Jungels
Prep
Ms. Hockey and Senior Goaltender of the Year winners announced
The recipients of this years awards go to Vivian Jungels of Edina and Maggie Malecha of Northfield.
February 28, 2022 03:24 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
121721 S GFH EGFBHKY DaimonGardne JaysonShaugabay01.jpg
Prep
10 Mr. Hockey finalists, 3 finalists for top boys goalie award announced
Among the Mr. Hockey finalists are Joey DelGreco of Grand Rapids, Daimon Gardner of Warroad, Gavin Lindberg of Moorhead and Max Strand of Roseau
February 28, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten