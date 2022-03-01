Area girls Section 1AA basketball playoff results for Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

Lake City 62, Dover-Eyota 59, OT

Lake City had done it before, easily beating Dover-Eyota 70-49 on Dec. 11.

But that seemed like another season ago, as D-E entered Monday's Section 1AA quarterfinal game on a 15-game winning streak, with plenty of impressive ones along the way.

Well, the Tigers managed to do it again, breaking up that D-E streak as they snuck away with a 62-59 overtime win over the Eagles at Mayo Civic Arena.

It moved the 19-8 Tigers into the semifinals, where they will play No. 1 seed Goodhue at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mayo Civic Auditorium. Lake City is seeded fifth and Dover-Eyota was the No. 4 seed.

Lake City got the win despite its biggest star, Natalie Bremer, fouling out with 5 minutes left in regulation. Bremer, who averages 25 points per game, was limited to 17 on Monday.

The Tigers used a balanced effort to make up for that, with Jacie Majerus scoring 13 points, Mahli Benjamin nine and Mya Shones seven. Majerus made a living at the free-throw line, where she finished 10-for-10. Lake City was a blistering 22-for-23 as a team.

“Free-throw shooting was the statistic that I am most impressed with from our team,” Lake City first-year coach Drew Olinger said. “In addition, we had many younger girls step up when Natalie Bremer fouled out.”

Benjamin hit three 3-pointers in the second half.

D-E was paced by star Malia Nelson with 27 points and 11 rebounds. Olivia Riley had nine points and Sophie Andring eight. The Eagles finished their season 24-4.

Lake City 62, Dover-Eyota 59, OT

LAKE CITY (62)

Jacey Majerus 13 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Paige West 6 P; Macey Beltz 3 P, 1 3-PT; Natalie Bremer 17 P; Ella Matzke 5 P, 1 3-PT; Hailey Reckmann 2 P; Mahli Benjamin 9 P, 3 3-PT; Mya Shones 7 P, 7 R.

DOVER-EYOTA (59)

Sophie Andring 8 P, 1 3-PT; Laken Koehler 6 P, 1 3-PT; Olivia Riley 9 P; Malia Nelson 27 P, 11 R, 2 3-PT; Miranda Palmby 4 P; Paige Johnson 2 P.

Halftime: DE 21, LC 16.

Free throws: LC 22-23, DE 20-35.

Three-point goals: LC 6, DE 4.

Goodhue 80, Chatfield 53

For the second time this season, Goodhue had its way with Chatfield.

Monday, it came in the Section 1AA quarterfinals, with the No. 1-seeded and No. 8-ranked Wildcats running off with an 80-53 win at Mayo Civic Arena.

Goodhue beat Chatfield 67-28 on Dec. 28.

Things were close for a good chunk off the first half before Goodhue hit Chatfield with a barrage of 3-point baskets to take a 52-27 intermission lead.

Goodhue sophomore guard Elisabeth Gadient starred with 31 points and four 3-pointers. Tori Miller had 18 points and four rebounds, and Anika Schaefer had 13 points and three 3-pointers.

Goodhue blistered from the free throw line, hitting 16 of 18 attempts.

Kara Goetzinger had 19 points for Chatfield, which finished 19-9 overall. Jaiden Zimmerman added 12 points.

Goodhue will play No. 5 seed Lake City at 11 a.m. in the section semifinals at Mayo Civic Auditorium.

Goodhue 80, Chatfield 53

CHATFIELD (53)

Sydney Allen 3 P, 1 3-PT; Kara Goetzinger 19 P; Paige Root 5 P; Peyton Berg 5 P, 1 3-PT; Evy Goldsmith 2 P; Jaiden Zimmerman 12 P, 2 3-PT; Zayda Priebe 5 P; Anna Kivimagi 2 P.

GOODHUE (80)

Jenna Ryan 2 P; Brooke Ryan 2 P; Tori Miller 18 P, 4 R; Melanie Beck 3 P, 1 3-PT; Kendyl Lodermeier 2 P, 4 R; Brooke Buck 2 P; Elisabeth Gadient 31 P, 4 3-PT; Anika Schafer 13 P, 3 3-PT; Joslyn Carlson 4 P; Julia Carlson 1 P.

Halftime: GOOD 52, CHAT 27.

Free throws: CHAT 5-6, GOOD 16-18.

Three-point goals: CHAT 4, GOOD 8.

