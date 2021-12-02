Area high school basketball teams celebrate shot clock implementation

There was celebration among basketball fans, coaches and players on Thursday.

At least the majority of them.

What had them excited was the Minnesota State High School League having voted Thursday morning to begin the use of 35-second shot clocks for all varsity-level boys and girls games in Minnesota starting in the 2023-24 season.

The vote was unanimous among board members. It had come after schools across the state had cast their own votes on the matter of shot clocks, the results then inspected by the MSHSL board before casting their own votes.

Twenty-four percent of schools did not support shot clocks, 35% supported them being installed beginning with the 2022-23 season and 28% wanted them installed starting in 2023-24. Another 11% favored them being integrated in 2024-25 or later.

Longtime Dover-Eyota girls coach Brian Harris was certain that shot clocks were eventually coming. He was also sure about when the tide officially turned in favor of time limits per possession.

That was in March of 2014 when the Hopkins boys basketball team played and won a four-overtime game with Shakopee. The Royals did it while playing keep-away with the ball for almost all of those four extra sessions, rarely taking a shot.

It went down as one of the more frustrating-to-watch finals ever as a result.

“Most of it goes back to that state title game with Hopkins,” Harris said. “They just kept holding the ball until they won the game.”

The shift to a shot clock suits Harris and his Dover-Eyota program nicely. Quick possessions and a fast overall pace have been the Eagles’ custom for years.

“It will be great for all of us who run at a fast pace,” Harris said. “It’s what we do anyway.”

No more slowdowns

Rochester John Marshall boys basketball coach Jim Daly is also in favor of the change.

Daly, who once coached Rochester Lourdes to a four-overtime state semifinal win in which both teams rarely shot in the extra sessions, is fine with being done with the potential for slow-down basketball games.

“I think it’s a good (change) and long overdue,” Daly said. “It will probably help our game a little bit.”

Daly believes that 35 seconds is ample time for an offense to get a decent shot. He also likes the potential of it rewarding a stellar defense that can stay locked in for 35 seconds.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a major concern on the offensive end,” he said. “(And) I think it will help defenses because they know they have to stay true for 35 seconds.”

As excited as much of the southeastern Minnesota basketball community is about the addition of shot clocks, it’s not coming without its detractors and complications.

Among the toughest thing for administrators to take is the cost that comes with shot clocks. The price of the clocks themselves is in the $3,000 range for a pair. Then there’s the need to employ a shot clock operator as well as likely requiring three referees to work all games, with the extra burden of keeping an eye on the shot clock.

In southeastern Minnesota, the Hiawatha Valley League and Three Rivers Conference are joining the Big Nine Conference this season in using three officials for all varsity games. The Southeast and Gopher conferences are still both mostly going with two officials. But once the shot clocks are up and running in two seasons, those leagues will also likely have to use three officials per game.

“The budget is a concern for me,” Grand Meadow Athletic Director Gary Sloan said. “Right now, we pay $270 per night for two officials. You move that up to three officials and you’re up to about $400 per night. That’s another ($3,380) per year for that third official.”

Sloan, who doesn’t consider shot clocks necessary, is appreciative that at least his school has a couple of years to get things figured out financially and logistically before the change comes.

Rochester Mayo Activities Director Jeff Whitney is approving of the shift to shot clocks. That's mostly because it moves the high school game in the direction of what’s happened in professional and college basketball, with shot clocks a staple for years.

But he has his own concerns, starting with getting the right person at the scorer’s table to manage the shot clocks.

He knows it will be anything but a casual job for the operator.

“You’re going to need someone familiar with the game and concentrating the entire time,” Whitney said. “Hiring the right worker is going to be an important part of the process.”

When it comes to referees, shot clocks are coming at a difficult time. Over the last few years, there’s been a declining number of them available, with so many in their 50s and 60s having retired from refereeing and a small pool of young officials trying to fill their place.

The need to employ a third official for all varsity games due to the shot clock figures to be a problem.

That’s true at least as things stand now.

Still, Rochester Area Officials Association basketball scheduler Jared Butson favors the move to shot clocks. He thinks it's time.

“With the shot clock coming in, I think all games across the state should have a three-person referee crew,” Butson said. “But I think the shot clock is a good move. It’s the direction the high school game is going now, and there’s not much out there to slow it down. It will offer some complexities. There is the cost factor and needing a third person for refereeing crews. But I think they are things we can overcome.

"When we look back on this 10 years from now, I think we’ll see that we made the right move.”