Area softball: 10 players to watch in 2022

The softball season is now officially upon us.

Once again, southeastern Minnesota is loaded with talent on the diamond, which should make for a memorable spring.

Here are 10 players, in no particular order, to keep a close eye on as the season begins.

Maddie Cocker, Byron

Senior, Pitcher

Cocker has been a household name around southeastern Minnesota for years, but now a senior, the right-hander has her sights set on helping Byron reach its first state tournament in program history. She's coming off a season that saw her be named Class AAA Second Team All-State, All-Section 1AAA, All-Hiawatha Valley League and All-State Team Academic Gold. She allowed just 11 earned runs in 98 1/3 innings for a 0.78 ERA and struck out an incredible 189 hitters. She also produced at the plate with a .367 batting average and a .500 on-base percentage. Cocker will pitch collegiality at South Dakota State University.

Grace Fricke, Winona

Senior, Utility

Arguably the most feared right-handed hitter in Minnesota, Fricke was one of the many reasons why the Winhawks reached the Class AAA championship. She played multiple different positions, while hitting for an incredible .523 average with 14 doubles, six home runs to go along with 35 runs batted in. She hit a homer in both the Class AAA state quarterfinal and semifinal, before being named Class AAA First Team All-State, All-Section 1AAA and All-Big 9.

Makadyn Gust, St. Charles

Sophomore, Center Field

St. Charles’ Makadyn Gust (7) cheers as she scores the team's first run during a State quarterfinal game against Mounds Park Academy on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Caswell Park in North Mankato. St. Charles defeated Mounds Park Academy 2-1 in extra innings. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

A great blend of speed and power, Gust stole 20 bases with an eye-popping 1.308 OPS (on-base plus slugging) last season when she helped St. Charles reach the program's first ever state tournament. She hit .459 with 20 extra base hits (12 doubles, four triples and four home runs) to go along with 24 RBI, a .523 OBP and 40 runs scored.

Sydney Higley, Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Senior, Catcher

Zumbrota-Mazeppa pitcher Avery Steffen (8) fields a bunted ball as catcher Sydney Higley (6) also reaches for the ball during a Section 1AA playoff softball game against Triton Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Zumbrota. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

With the graduation of the 2021 Post Bulletin Softball Player of the Year in Avery Steffen, who is playing for North Dakota State University, Higley becomes the focal point of a Z-M team that finished as Section 1AA runner-up last season. Higley has thunder in her bat, blasting 10 homers, while driving in 41 runs and hitting .422 for the Cougars. She also is great behind the plate, being one of the many great defensive catchers in the Rochester-area. Higley was named Class AA Second Team All-State, All-Section 1AA and All-HVL.

Brenna Koeppel, St. Charles

Junior, Pitcher

St. Charles Brenna Koeppel (5) delivers a pitch during a Class AA State Championship game against LeSueur-Henderson on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Caswell Park in North Mankato. LeSueur-Henderson defeated St. Charles 7-4. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com) Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Koeppel was phenomenal in helping the Saints reach the Class AA title game. The right-hander went 19-3 with 186 strikeouts and a 1.06 WHIP (walks/hits per innings pitched) in 141 1/3 innings. Yet, she saved her best for the postseason. Koeppel was absolutely terrific in the Section 1AA tournament, winning five of six starts by allowing just 11 earned runs to go along with 50 strikeouts in 40 innings. She kept that momentum going at state, allowing three earned runs in 16 innings pitched between the Class AA quarterfinal and semifinal. That included a nine-inning complete game, nine-strikeout effort against previously unbeaten Mounds Park Academy in the quarterfinals. Also had the walk-off fielder's choice in that game in the ninth inning.

Ali French, Winona Cotter

Senior, Third Base

French is an on-base machine, reaching first base safely in one of her every two plate appearances. She hit .468 with 14 doubles with an 1.223 OPS, while driving in 32 runs in helping the Ramblers advance to the Section 1AA final four. French will play collegiatelly for legendary coach John Tschida at Saint Mary's University of Minnesota in Winona.

Peyton Berg, Chatfield

Senior, Catcher

Chatfield’s Peyton Berg bats during a softball game against St. Charles on Friday, May 21, 2021, in Chatfield. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com) Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Berg has been a mainstay behind the plate for the Gophers for what has felt like a decade. She is now up to 23 career home runs after belting seven last season, in addition to a .410 average, 31 RBI and a 1.241 OPS. Berg will join French playing for Tschida at Saint Mary's next year.

Makayla Steffes, Winona

Junior, Pitcher/Shortstop

One of the best all-around players in the area, Steffes can hit, pitch and has soft hands to pair with a strong arm at shortstop. She hit .521 with 49 hits (10 doubles), 41 runs scored and 13 stolen bases. In the circle, she was 16-4 with 162 strikeouts and a 1.61 ERA in 130 2/3 innings. Allowed just two earned runs on 14 hits with 30 strikeouts in 27 innings in the Section 1AAA tournament. Committed zero errors in 59 chances at shortstop. Her and Fricke, along with junior batterymate Macy McNally, should provide another fun season for the Winhawks.

Bobbie Bruns, Blooming Prairie

Senior, Center Field

Bruns returns to the diamond after suffering a broken femur in a serious car accident that ended her season in late May. She hit the estimated six-month recovery time and returned to the basketball court for the Awesome Blossoms this past winter. A great two-way player, Bruns was named Class A First Team All-State, All-Gopher Conference after hitting .538 with a .579 OBP, and a 1.502 OPS.

Kaylee Peter, Plainview-Elgin-Millville

Senior, Pitcher/Outfield

Peter was named a Class AA All-State Honorable Mention after a year that saw her hit for a .494 average with 36 RBI and 22 runs scored. She also recorded a .523 OBP to go along with seven stolen bases. In the circle, Peter went 5-1 with a 2.41 ERA. She was named All-Three Rivers, All-Section 1AA and was also Academic All-Conference.