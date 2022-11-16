Area swimmers, divers to watch at the Class AA and A state meets
Century, Mayo and John Marshall will be represented in the Class AA girls swimming and diving state meet while Austin, Red Wing and Winona will be competing in Class A
Class AA state swimming/diving meet
When/Where: On Wednesday-Friday, Nov. 16-18, at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
The sessions: The swimming preliminary round will be held on Wednesday. The diving prelims and semifinals are on Thursday. The championship round for swimming and diving is Friday. Each session begins at 6 p.m.
Rochester state qualifiers
(With section finish and time)
200 medley relay — 2. Century (Emily Garrison, Paige Patten, Chloe Magnuson, Sophia Blixt) 1:47.26, 3. Mayo (Elise Weingarten, Gabriella Lee, Madeline Gau, Natalie Boorjian) 1:49.70.
200 freestyle — 1. Julia Ogren (John Marshall) 1:51.71, 2. Patten (C) 1:55.75.
200 IM — 1. Garrison (C) 2:07.10.
50 freestyle — 1. Blixt (C) 23.62, 2. Boorjian (M) 23.69, 3. Katherine Homme (C) 23,87.
Diving — 3. Abby Wigle (M) 337.25.
100 butterfly — 1. Garrison (C) 56,49, 3. Gau (M) 58.34.
100 freestyle — 2. Katherine Homme (C) 52.13.
500 freestyle — 1. Boorjian (M) 5:02.08, 2. Patten (C) 5:14.47.
200 freestyle relay — 2. Century (Manento, Magnuson, Sarah Homme, Katherine Homme) 1:40.56.
100 backstroke — 1. Ogren (JM) 56.88, 2. Blixt (C) 57.59.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Century (Garrison, Blixt, Katherine Homme, Patten) 3:30.96, 2. Mayo (Boorjian, Julia Behnke, Elise Weingarten, Gau ) 3:37.83.
Class A state swimming/diving meet
When/Where: On Wednesday-Friday, Nov. 16-18, at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
The sessions: The swimming preliminary round will be held on Wednesday. The diving prelims and semifinals are on Thursday. The championship round for swimming and diving is Friday. Each session begins at 12 p.m.
Austin, Red Wing, Winona state qualifiers
(With section finish and time)
200 medley relay — 3. Winona (Harper Wolner, Abby Williams, Makayla Finnegan, Ava Pike) 1:51.72.
200 IM — 2. Williams (W) 2:15, 27.
50 freestyle — 3. Olivia Walsh (A) 24.56, 5. Ava Pike (W) 24.94.
Diving — 2. Alayna Kennedy (A) 373.85, 3. Reese Norton (A) 352.60.
100 freestyle — 1. Walsh (A) 53.2.
500 freestyle — 2. Gracie Greenman (A) 5:29.28.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Red Wing (Emma Hoppman, Greta Lane, Ari Holzer, Mullaney) 1:42.27, 2. Austin (Alivia Hemry, Abbie Boysen, Greenman, Walsh) 1:42.30
100 backstroke — 1. Hoppman (RW) 1:00.87, 3. Wolner (W) 1:00.97.
100 breaststroke — 2. Williams (W) 1:07.90.
400 freestyle relay — 3. Winona (Pike, Modjeski, Wolner, Williams) 3:43.88.