Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A's do it again with another comeback; championship game is next

For the 12th time this season the Rochester A's notched a comeback win. This time it came in the First District winners-bracket final against Winona.

Rochester A's vs Stewartville Legion Baseball
Rochester's George Boyce swings during a D1 Legion matchup with Stewartville in Winona on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The A's won 4-3.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin file photo
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
July 22, 2022 04:39 PM
WINONA -- The Rochester A's know how to do it.

Not only do they provide wins for their faithful, but they pack them with what's turned into their requisite drama.

They went with that combination again Friday, this time in the American Legion baseball Division I First District winners-bracket final with the No. 2 seeded Winona LeJetz at Winona State University. The A's are seeded first.

The A's habit is to fall behind, then storm back and win. Against the LeJetz, they doubled their fun, falling behind and then coming back twice.

The end result was a 3-2 A's triumph and a spot in Saturday's 11 a.m. final against a to-be-determined foe. Whoever lands opposite them will have to beat the A's twice to deny them a trip to the state American Legion tournament.

It marked the 12th time this season that the 14-9-1 A's had fallen behind in a game and come back to win.

A's 3, Winona 2
Winona#010#001#0#—#2#4#0
A's#000#012#x#—#3#4#0
Winona: Quinn Larsen 0-for-3; Marcus Winter 1-for-4; Cale Beckman 0-for-1. Tucker Merchlewitz 0-for-3; Charles Reilly 0-for-3, 1 R; Ashur Rouleau 3-for-3, 1 R; Eli Denisen 1-for-3; Cole Schossow 0-for-3; Treven Viestenz 0-for-3. Pitchers: Cody Hundorf 5 1/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K; Viestenz 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.
A's: Jack Eustice 0-for-2, 1 R; Matt Haun 0-for-2; Jerry Fletcher 1-for-3; Josh Fletcher 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI; Sam Johnston 1-for-3, 1 RBI; George Boyce 0-for-2, 1 R; Xavier Felder 0-for-2; Blake Baudein 0-for-2; Owen Kelly 2-for-2, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Peyton Milene 5 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER; 2 BB, 7 K; Baudein 1 2/3, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.

A full version of this story will be provided later tonight.

Related Topics: CENTURY HIGH SCHOOLBASEBALLWINONA AREA
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
