A's do it again with another comeback; championship game is next

WINONA -- The Rochester A's know how to do it.

Not only do they provide wins for their faithful, but they pack them with what's turned into their requisite drama.

They went with that combination again Friday, this time in the American Legion baseball Division I First District winners-bracket final with the No. 2 seeded Winona LeJetz at Winona State University. The A's are seeded first.

The A's habit is to fall behind, then storm back and win. Against the LeJetz, they doubled their fun, falling behind and then coming back twice.

The end result was a 3-2 A's triumph and a spot in Saturday's 11 a.m. final against a to-be-determined foe. Whoever lands opposite them will have to beat the A's twice to deny them a trip to the state American Legion tournament.

It marked the 12th time this season that the 14-9-1 A's had fallen behind in a game and come back to win.

A's 3, Winona 2

Winona#010#001#0#—#2#4#0

A's#000#012#x#—#3#4#0

Winona: Quinn Larsen 0-for-3; Marcus Winter 1-for-4; Cale Beckman 0-for-1. Tucker Merchlewitz 0-for-3; Charles Reilly 0-for-3, 1 R; Ashur Rouleau 3-for-3, 1 R; Eli Denisen 1-for-3; Cole Schossow 0-for-3; Treven Viestenz 0-for-3. Pitchers: Cody Hundorf 5 1/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K; Viestenz 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

A's: Jack Eustice 0-for-2, 1 R; Matt Haun 0-for-2; Jerry Fletcher 1-for-3; Josh Fletcher 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI; Sam Johnston 1-for-3, 1 RBI; George Boyce 0-for-2, 1 R; Xavier Felder 0-for-2; Blake Baudein 0-for-2; Owen Kelly 2-for-2, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Peyton Milene 5 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER; 2 BB, 7 K; Baudein 1 2/3, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.

