A's walk-off LeJetz to punch ticket to state

WINONA — With good pitching and defense, the Rochester A's have nailed down a winning formula this summer.

That formula proved true again on Saturday.

Battling through a foot injury that forced him to wear two different shoes, Josh Fletcher tossed seven shutout innings and the A's offense did just enough, scratching out a run in the bottom of the seventh on an error for the 1-0 walk-off victory over the Winona LeJetz in the Division I First District American Legion championship at Winona State University.

The top-seeded A's (15-9-1) will now head to the state tournament set for Thursday in Burnsville, while the No. 2 seeded LeJetz (15-6) see their season come to an end.

"It feels amazing," Josh Fletcher said. "We don't do it very often so being the team to go is one in a million."

Fletcher was the expected starting pitcher, but was experiencing pain in his left foot as he warmed up. After some playing around it was determined that his cleat was the issue, so he used his tennis shoe and was good to go.

It took him a couple of innings to get used to not having spikes on his plant foot, but he was able to strand four runners on base in the first two innings, including the bases loaded in the second to keep the LeJetz off the board.

In all, the LeJetz were just 1-for-10 with runners in scoring postition.

"We had opportunities," Winona coach Gary Hoeppner said. "And that's kind of been our story all week. We struggled a little bit yesterday, leaving nine guys on base and we had to be close to that again. We just have not taken advantage of the opportunities we've had."

Most of that was because of Fletcher, who was noticeably more comfortable with his two different shoes as the game went on. He was throwing off the timing of the hitters by alternating his windup and he also flashed the LeJetz different arm angles. And he was throwing strikes, mixing his off-speed and fastball to perfection.

"I had a really good conversation with him last summer, I seen an adjustment he made where he became more of a of a pitcher, versus just someone who goes up there and throws," Stellmaker siad. "He'll change up his looks. He'll slow his wind up. He'll drop down and come down here even on a fast deferred. Yeah, it was kind of fun to see him make those adjustments from the last season to this season."

But for every zero he put up, LeJetz starter Treven Viestenz matched it.

The left-hander was stellar, mixing a nasty slider with a tailing fastball that always seemed to move just enough to miss the barrel.

"You couldn't ask for anything more of him," Hoeppner said. "He was lights out."

It appeared the A's had broken through in the fourth when Josh Fletcher hit a single between the hole at third base and short with his brother Jerry on second.

Jerry was waved home but the Winona relay was a good one and gunned down the run on a bang-bang play.

The A's bats would stay quiet until the seventh when Josh Fletcher laced a one-out double just shy of the left field wall. After a pop out and a walk, in stepped Blake Baudoin, who made decent contact with a fly ball to left field. It appeared it was going to be an out, but the ball popped out of the leftfielder's glove and Fletcher came around to score for the walk-off victory.

"It's not a secret, we haven't been the strongest hitting team all year," coach Todd Stellmaker said. "I wouldn't go as far as to say we are a bad hitting team, but we've just got other strengths. So it's just a grind to work through. ... So we put a premium and emphasis on getting the ball in play."

Next stop now for the A's is the state tournament in Burnsville. They are going to enjoy every minute of it.

"To have this happen for the Kangas family with Keith being the coach and passing away a few years ago, for the legion and just representing Rochester too, this is a really big deal," Stellmaker said. "And I just can't say enough about what these kids did and the opportunity we now have to go and enjoy the state tournament."

A's 1, Winona 0

Winona#000#000#0#—#0#5#2

A's#000#000#1#—#1#4#2

Winona: Quinn Larsen 1-for-4; Marcus Winter 0-for-3; Cale Beckman 0-for-3; Tucker Merchlewitz 0-for-3; Charlie Reilly 1-for-3; Asher Rouleau 2-for-3, 2b; Ashten Vaughn 0-for-3; Carter Shields 0-3; Cole Schossow 1-for-3. Pitchers: Treven Viestenz 6 2/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.

A's: Jack Eustice 0-for-3, 1 R; Owen Kelly 0-3; Jerry Fletcher 1-for-3; Josh Fletcher 3-for-3, 2b, 1 R; Sam Johnston 0-for-3; Peyton Milene 0-1, HBP, bb; Blake Baudoin 0-for-2, 1 R; Nicholas Rochell 0-for-2; Brody Josselyn 0-2. Pitchers: Josh Fletcher 7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER; 0 BB, 3 K.