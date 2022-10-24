SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Assisted by her father, Billmeier kicked Lourdes back into the state tournament

It was Bryn Billmeier's goal in overtime that carried No. 7-ranked Lourdes into the Class A state girls soccer tournament. It was a goal in the making.

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lourdes Section 2A Championship girls soccer
Lourdes’ Bryn Billmeier (21) reacts after scoring the game winning shot in overtime during the Section 2A championship girls soccer game against Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
October 24, 2022 05:30 AM
ROCHESTER — That time spent with her dad proved invaluable.

It paid off for Bryn Billmeier and her entire Lourdes girls soccer team on Thursday, Oct. 20, in the Section 2A championship at Art Hass Stadium in Austin.

Bryn and her father, Mike Billmeier, had been trekking to the Lourdes soccer practice field for the last five Sundays.

It was there that they mostly worked on one thing, Bryn’s left foot.

Now in her third year with the Lourdes varsity, the naturally right-footed Billmeier was looking for more accuracy, more proficiency on her left-footed shots. Regarded as an A-plus hustler and a tough, feisty player, the Eagles junior outside midfielder hadn’t been a big goal-scorer for Lourdes or even asked to score much.

“She plays the outside right mid, not the most glamorous spot always,” said Lourdes coach Sarah Groven, who’s had Billmeier on the varsity since her freshman year. “We often call the outside mids ‘horses,’ as they run the sidelines the entire game, back and forth.”

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lourdes Section 2A Championship girls soccer
Lourdes’ Bryn Billmeier (21) takes the game-winning shot in overtime during the Section 2A championship girls soccer game against Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

A tireless player, that suits Billmeier well.

“She loves to own the sideline,” Groven said. “She thrives on the outside. She can cross the ball and take the outside shots, or she can be on the opposite side and be there for the garbage goal. Bryn has a physical element to her game as well. She is a solid player who doesn't back down and not too much gets in her way.”

As tough as she is, and as much as she knows that her grinding style lifts her team, Billmeier also believed something else. It’s that scoring should be more strongly in her repertoire. And not only that, but that her finding the back of the net might be necessary for her team to get to its promised land, the state tournament.

Her dad agreed with all of that. So they agreed — together — to work on some things on those five straight Sundays.

“It was both of our ideas to do that,” Mike said. “She had been creating opportunities for herself but not finishing them. She’d been getting really frustrated with that and I didn’t want her confidence to get lost along the way. I figured it must be something mechanical she was doing wrong, so we decided to work on it. I’m not a soccer expert, but it was some fantastic time together. And it was a lot of fun to see it start working.”

Extra sessions pay off

Bryn coveted the daughter/father time just as much as Mike. She appreciates any extra time she gets with her dad. In the end, thanks to all of the extra effort she got from her father, she also hugely appreciated the on-field results that came from their Sunday sessions.

“We’d stay on the field for about an hour and a half each time,” she said. “My dad played football growing up, not soccer. But he’d give me soccer tips after watching YouTube videos, or we’d watch them together. He’d give me tips on whatever he could to help me get better.”

It was working.

“I could tell my shots at (Lourdes) practices were getting better and better,” Billmeier said. “I realized if I put a ton of time in, I could be great at shooting with my left foot.”

On Thursday, all of that extra dad-daughter time was rewarded.

Was it ever.

With top-seeded Lourdes and No. 3 seed Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa locked in a defensive 0-0 tie late in overtime, a perfectly presented litmus test was sent Billmeier’s way.

That came off the foot of Amelia Gossman, the ball laid out for her about 10 yards in front of the PIZM net. It was demanding a left-footed kick.

Billmeier didn’t hesitate.

"I've been working on (my left foot)," Billmeier said. "So I really didn't doubt myself. I just went for it."

The goal was a no-doubter, too, screaming over the head of the diving PIZM goaltender. What followed was a wild Eagles celebration, them having secured their season-long goal of qualifying for the state tournament for the first time since 2019.

And what followed after that was a father and daughter embrace.

“My dad hugged me and there were tears in his eyes, and then I started crying, too,” Bryn said.

A choked-up Mike had a quick message for her.

“I just told her, ‘All of that hard work by you, it paid off,’” Mike said.

