Athletes to watch at the boys track and field state meets

CLASS A

(Times and distances referenced were from each athlete’s section meet)

100 — Tate Nelson of Two Harbors is expected to win the race. He was timed in 10.92 in his section meet. Chatfield’s Sam Backer is seeded second with his 11.09 time. RJ Sylak of Zumbrota-Mazeppa comes in with an 11.34.

100 wheelchair — St. Charles’ Tyler Gunnarson is the big leader here, too. He was timed in 16.25. Next closest is River Valley’s Toby Hagen (29.21).

200 — The favorite is Zumbrota-Mazeppa star sprinter RJ Sylak with his 22.39 time. Second best is Nova Classic’s Sebastian Hoiland (22.59).

200 wheelchair — St. Charles phenom Tyler Gunnarson is first by a bunch with his 28.61 time.

400 — Two runners come in with sub-50 times, both of them from Section One. Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s RJ Sylak is tops with his 49.20 clocking. Winona Cotter’s Luke Gardner is next with his 49.81. Also in the mix is Caledonia/Spring Grove’s Fischer Wait (50.24).

800 — Lakeview’s Ethan Schwankl has the top time, 1:57.37. Jayce Kiehne of LFCMC is third with his 1:58.53. Rushford-Peterson/Houston’s Dalton Hoel has a 1:59.28.

800 wheelchair — St. Charles’ Tyler Gunnarson is the only competitor here (1:55.84).

1,600 — The best time belongs to Nova Classic’s Henry Karelitz (4:23.79). Mountain Lake’s Zach Klasen has a 4:25.76 time. GMLOKS’ Garrison Hubka was timed in 4:35.16 and Pine Island’s Brandt Konik in 4:37.15.

3,200 — Eight competitors come in with times that are sub-10 minutes. Nova Classic’s Henry Karelitz is the leader at 9:28.85. Pine Island’s Seth Konik has a 10:04.67 time and Winona Cotter’s John Fritts a 10:10.78.

110 hurdles — The runaway leader here is St. Charles sophomore Chris Hilton with his 14.88 time. Howard Lake-Waverly’s Brandon Knott is closest to him at 15.17. Rushford-Peterson/Houston’s Quintin Betthauser checks in at 15.54.

300 hurdles — St. Charles' Chris Hilton isn’t seeded first here, he’s second (39.70). First is St. Croix Lutheran’s Griffin Paulsen (39.31). Rushford-Peterson/Houston’s Quintin Bettthauser is at 40.85.

4x100 — The two teams to beat are both from Section One, Chatfield (43.04) and Lourdes (43.34). The third seed is Minneapolis North (43.65).

4x200 — Chatfield is the one everyone is chasing here, too. The Gophers check in with a 1:29.79 time. Second — again — is another Section One team, Caledonia/Spring Grove (1:29.86).

4x400 — St. John’s Prep is No. 1 here (3:26.67) and Winona Cotter No. 2 (3:26.94). St. Charles comes in at 3:29.58.

4x800 — St. John’s Prep (8:01.71) is No. 1 here, too. LFCMC is next at 8:04.54, followed by GMLOKS (8:05.34).

Long jump — Just one jumper comes in with a leap in the 22’s, BOLD/BLH’S Ryan King (22-6). Caledonia/Spring Grove’s Josh Beardmore is fourth with his 21-9 1/4 jump. Pine Island’s Michael Goodman checks in at 21-9 1/4.

High jump — Tysen Grinde’s seed doesn’t show it, but the Caledonia/Spring Grove senior might be the one to beat. He’s cleared 6-6 this season. The top seed is Canby/Minneota’s Travor Gray (6-5). St. Croix Lutheran’s Maxim Sergeyev also went 6-5. Grinde went 6-4 in his section meet. Triton’s Pierce Petersohn, a freshman, went 6-2.

Discus — Leaders Justin Jacobson (Pelican Rapids) and Francis O’Malley (Montevideo) are in a virtual tie for first place, Jacobson at 160-feet-11, O’Malley at 160-9. LFCMC’s Lucas Nikoloski threw 142-3 and Caledonia/Spring Grove’s Jordan Tornstrom 141-11.

Discus wheelchair — St. Charles’ Tyler Gunnarson is second (45-2) to Lakeview’s Lucas Taylor (62-7).

Pole vault — Sam Knox could make it three straight state pole vault titles for Pine Island athletes. Jarod White won it the previous two years and now Knox is in the running with his 14-feet vault at sections. He has vaulted 14-6 this year. Top seeds are Montevideo’s Braden Nelson and Luverne’s DJ Rock, both with 14-1 1/2 section vaults.

Triple jump — Adrian/Ellsworth’s Pede Zeba and Browerville’s Joe Nedoroscik both went at a tad over 44 feet in their section meet. Pine Island’s Michael Goodman went 43-5 and St. Charles’ Chris Hilton 41-6 3/4.

Shot put — Lewiston-Altura’s Garrett Bonow is the top seed (50-7). Pine Island’s Austin Sisell threw it 47-3 1/2.

CLASS AA

(Times and distances referenced were from each athlete’s section meet)

100 — This has some strong Big Nine Conference flavor to it with two of the top eight seeds Red Wing’s Thomas Lamkin (10.83) and Mankato East’s Aaron Stewart (10.97). The best time belongs to Dassel-Cokato’s Monte Gillman (10.76).

100 wheelchair — Fairmont’s Nelson Remington is the top seed (17.51), Winona’s Devin Filzen second (19.68).

200 — Red Wing’s Thomas Lamkin and Mankato East’s Aaron Stewart will be fighting things out here. They are tied for the top time at 21.54.

200 wheelchair — Winona’s Devin Filzen (38.30) is behind Fairmont’s Nelson Remington (31.69).

400 — The top time belongs to Mound-Westonka’s Jack Markstrom (48.52). Winona’s Bradyden Draheim and Xavier Schultz have times of 49.90 and 50.59, respectively.

800 — Kaleb Sharp of Jordan is tops here with his 1:56.60 time. Red Wing’s Aaron Freier is at 2:00.46.

800 wheelchair — Winona’s Devin Filzen (2:43.03) is behind Fairmont’s Nelson Remington (2:10.78).

1,600 — Cameron Stocke of Rock Ridge is the No. 1 seed (4:13.09). Belle Plaine’s Emmett Gerres is close (4:14.48). Red Wing’s Aaron Freier was timed in 4:31.21.

3,200 — Belle Plaine’s Emmett Gerres is a star with his 9:17.69 time. Closest to him is Breck’s Alden Keller (9:21.24). Kasson-Mantorville’s David Obst went 9:56.55.

110 hurdles — St. Peter’s Corbin Herron owns the top time of 14.71.

300 hurdles — Orono’s Jack Fischer is seeded first (39.11). Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Nick Walch was clocked in 40.91. There are six runners in the 39’s.

4x100 — The No. 1 team is Waseca (42.38). Detroit Lakes is next at 42.74. Red Wing was timed in 43.07.

4x200 — Tops is Waseca (1:27.80).

4x400 — Mounds Westonka is the top seed (3:25.39). Winona comes in at 3:27.19.

4x800 — No. 1 is Mankato East (7:56.93), the only team sub-8 minutes.

Long jump — Carter Reckelberg of Becker is No. 1 at 23-feet-2 3/4.

High jump — Stewartville junior Carter Anderson is the defending state champion having gone 6-6 last year. His seed height is 6-6 this time. Mahtomedi’s Owen Carlson is the favorite, clearing 6-8 in his section meet. Byron’s Ryan Stites is the No. 3 seed (6-4). Kasson-Mantorville’s Emmett Ricke checks in at 6-2.

Discus — Stewartville’s Tor Lunaas isn’t the top seed, but he is still likely the favorite. Lunaas threw it 162-4 in the section meet but has a 174-4 throw to his credit this season. The top seed is Litchfield’s TJ Christensen (164-10). Fairmont’s Sawyer Tordsen is second (164-89). Ashton Kisch of Plainview-Elgin-Millville checks in at 153-11.

Pole vault — Princeton’s Cadyn Miller and Ethan Novak are the top seeds, both with 13-5 vaults. Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Kyler Lamb cleared 13 feet.

Triple jump — Worthington’s Abagotte Opiew went 45-6 1/4 in this section meet, tops in this field. Fridley’s Isaiah Watson went 45-3. Winona’s Brayden Draheim cleared 41-7 1/2.

Shot put — Fergus Falls is No. 1 (55-6). Stewartville’s Tor Lunaas and Peyton Byrne come in at 50-7 1/4 and 49-9 3/4, respectively.

Shot put wheelchair — Winona’s Devin Filzen (20-2 1/2) is the lone competitor.

CLASS AAA

(Times and distances referenced were from each athlete’s section meet)

100 — The one to beat is none other than John Marshall’s own Keondre Bryant (10.86). Six others have run in the 10’s.

200 — Top time belongs to Harlow Tong of St. Paul Central (21.58). Second is Moorhead’s Michael Haugo (21.60).

400 — St. Paul Central's Harlow Tong is the clear man to beat with his 47.84 time. Four runners are in the 48’s. Century’s Gavin Vogel checks in at 50.15.

800 — Lakeville North’s Andrew Casey is in state-record territory with his 1:51.52 seed time. The state-meet record is 1:49.69, set in 2008 by Buffalo’s Zach Mellon. Closest to Casey in this field is Rosemount’s Ryan Mulrooney (1:55.36).

1,600 — Lakeville North has some stars when it comes to middle and long-distance runners. Bryce Stachewicz leads the 1,600 pack with his 4:08.06 time.

3,200 — There are a stunning two runners in this field who check in with sub-9-minute times. Robbinsdale Armstrong’s Noah Breker was timed in 8:54.43 and Minneapolis Washburn’s Aidan Jones in 8:59.41. The state-meet record is 8:57.07 set in 2013. Mayo’s Ryan Gwaltney was clocked in 9:36.31.

110 hurdles — Seven runners went sub-15 seconds in their section meet. That includes Mayo’s Carter Holcomb (14.90). The leader is Shakopee’s Vincenzo Miller (14.46).

300 hurdles — Minneapolis South’s Milo Stelzer is the one to beat (38.64). Coon Rapids’ Chris Dean is second (39.08). Mayo’s Carter Holcomb is fifth at 39.39.

4x100 — Champlin Park is the top seed (41.89).

4x200 — Owatonna has the top seed time, 1:28.07. Eagan is just behind them at 1:28.11 and Mayo comes in at 1:28.39.

4x400 — Lakeville North is No. 1 with its 3:21.91 time.

4x800 — Lakeville North is No. 1 here, too. The Panthers were timed in 7:54.94. Owatonna is third (7:58.88).

Long jump — Juriad Hughes Jr. of Irondale is by far the favorite with his 25-feet-11 jump. Two others have jumped 23-plus, including second seed sophomore Justin Gleason of Owatonna (23-2 3/4). Mayo’s Carter Holcomb comes in at 21-10 1/2.

High jump — Mayo’s Adam Myren is making his first trip to the state tournament. He also looks like the one to beat with his top seed height of 6-8.

Discus — Rosemount’s Hayden Bills is the defending state champion and also the state-meet record holder with his 196-2 throw last year. Bills' seed distance is 192-9.

Pole vault — Century senior Nathan Nelson finished second at state last year with a 15-feet clearance. He enters this state meet with the top seed distance of 15-3. He has gone 15-7 this season. No. 2 seed is Stillwater’s Jackson Tweed (14-1).

Triple jump — There are two favorites here, Eden Prairie’s Devin Jordan (48-4) and Park’s Otenidi Omot (47-3/4). John Marshall’s Zach Ladu comes in at 44-4 3/4, Century’s Shaun Wysocki 44-1 1/4. Ten jumpers come in with leaps of 45-3 1/2 or better.

Shot put — Rosemount’s Hayden Bills is the favorite here, too. His seed distance is 61-8 3/4. Nine throwers cleared 52 feet or more in their section meets.

