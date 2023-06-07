Athletes to watch at the girls track and field state meets

CLASS A

(Times and distances referenced were from each athlete’s section meet)

100 — Lester Prairie’s Addison Hoof owns the top time of 12.57. This figured to be a race won by GMLOKS’ Anika Reiland, but she was disqualified from the section race for a false start. Reiland had run a 12.39 this season. Teammate and cousin Chantle Reiland, a sophomore, checks in with a 12.74 time. She ran 12:53.

200 — GMLOKS’ Anika Reiland is the one to beat here, with her 25.34 time. Math and Science’s McKaylen Lewis is second at 25.45, followed by Dover-Eyota eighth-grader Taylor Kurtz (25.56). Medford’s Jackie Cole enters with a 25.75 and GMLOKS’ Chantle Reiland with a 26.21.

400 — Ellie Kuechle of Eden Valley-Watkins and Trinity Giddings of Fertile-Beltrami have the only sub-58 times (57.43, 57.50, respectively). Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue’s Haylie Lentsch ran a 58.01, third best in the field.

800 — Jada Goeson of New York Mills is No. 1 with her 2:19.57 time. Three others have run in the 2:20s. Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Katrina Sortland checks in at 2:22.82, Lourdes’ Anna Peikert \at 2:24.22. Sortland has run 2:20.69 this season.

1,600 — St. John’s Prep’s Olivia Pauly is tops with a 5:11.01 time. Windom’s Kaylee Walkin is just behind her (5:12.88). Natasha Sortland of Zumbrota-Mazeppa ran a 5:17.00 and Winona Cotter’s Sonja Semling a 5:18.55.

3,200 — Jenna DeBaters of Luverne is No. 1 (11:18.73). Murray County’s Amanda Overgaauw is just behind her at 11:15.44. Winona Cotter’s Sonja Semling ran an 11:46.47 and Chatfield’s Aletta Strande an 11:54.33.

100 hurdles — Pierz’s Ashley Kimman is the favorite with her 15.21 time. Eden Valley-Watkins’ Brielle Kuechle and Perham’s Lauryn Rustad are just behind each with 15.31 times. Rushford-Peterson/Houston’s Aubryana Boldt ran 15.90 and La Crescent-Hokah’s Emily Ludwig 16.02.

300 hurdles — Ashby-Brando’s Lucea leads with her 45.66 time. Perham’s Lauryn Rustad is next (45.77). GMLOKS’ Breeley Galle checks in with a 47.62 and La Crescent-Hokah’s Emily Ludwig a 47.74.

4x100 — Chatfield (49.78) and Lourdes (49.94) are serious contenders. Only Minnehaha Academy (49.02) is better.

4x200 — GMLOKS (1:45.19) is the favorite. Chatfield is next at 1:45.99 and Winona Cotter is also in the running with its 1:46.56. GMLOKS is the defending state champion and has dominated the event at state the last five years.

4x400 — Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball is the favorite (4:04.76). Zumbrota-Mazeppa (4:05.74) is next. Winona Cotter has a shot here, too, with its 4:06.84.

4x800 — St. Cloud Cathedral’s 9:43.20 is best. Lourdes isn’t too far off that pace with its 9:58.33.

Long jump — There are some stellar jumpers out there, with three state qualifiers who’ve gone more than 18 feet. Tops is Eden Valley-Watkins’ Brielle Kuechle (18-4 1/2). Math and Science eighth-grader McKaylen Lewis enters with an 18-3, and Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue’s Hayley Lentsch with an 18-1.

High jump — Last year’s defending state champion is Blooming Prairie’s Annaka Forsberg. The junior won it with a 5-feet-6 jump. Forsberg went 5-8 in last week’s section meet and is a runaway favorite in the event. Nobody else went more than 5-2 in their section meet. Triton’s Hanna Strom went 5-0.

Discus — GMLOKS’ Lexy Foster is the one to beat. She threw it 123-9 in the section meet. Sydney Torgerson of Rushford-Peterson/Houston ranks third with a 120-0 throw.

Pole vault — Cecily Fager is best with an 11-feet-3 vault. LFCMC’s Adeline Miner sailed 10-2 and Rushford-Peterson/Houston’s Lauren Honken 10-2.

Triple jump — Montevideo’s Avery Koenen comes in with a 36-10 1/2 to lead the pack. Blooming Prairie’s Annaka Forsberg, the high jump favorite, isn’t too far off at 36-feet. Aubryana Boldt of Rushford-Peterson/Houston went 35-10 1/2.

Shot put — GMLOKS’ Lexy Foster, the favorite in the discus, is seeded third in the shot put with her 39-11 1/4 throw. Tops is Luvern’s Jocelyn Hart (40-5 1/4). Teammate Jadyn Hart is just off that with her 40-3/4.

CLASS AA

(Times and distances referenced were from each athlete’s section meet)

100 — Holy Angels’ Ashley Fisher ran a 12.07. Winona’s Adriana Brenengen is in the middle with her 12.59. Kasson-Mantorville’s Arabella Knudson ran 12.68.

200 — Ashley Fisher of Holy Angels ran a 25.09. Winona’s Adriana Brenengen isn't’ far off that pace with her 25.25. Kasson-Mantorville’s Arabella Knudson ran a 25.91.

400 — Blooming Kennedy’s Maisie Pederson (57.76) and Monticello’s Kaela Skistad (57.95) look like they will fight it out for first. Stewartville freshman Audrey Shindelar clocked a 1:00.11.

800 — Pequot Lake’s Calia Chaney’s 2:14.99 is easily the field’s best.

1,600 — Hutchinson’s Isabelle Schmitz is the only one to have run sub-5 minutes in Class AA (4:58.34). Jaelyn Miller of Alexandria ran 5:00.43.

3,200 — Three runners were timed in sub-11 minutes in their section meet led by Hutchinson’s Isabelle Schmitz (10:54.10). Winona’s Kiley Pollock clocked a 12:07.60, Red Wing’s Nora Hanson a 12:09.81.

100 hurdles — Totino-Grace’s Brooke Cina is No. 1 (14.87), Simley’s Naomi Moore No. 2 (15.04), Austin’s Marissa Shute checks in at 5:28.32.

300 hurdles — Stewartville’s Haylie Strum is the cream of this crop. She ran a 44.63 in the section meet. Glencoe-Silver Lake’s Mylea Monahan is just behind her at 45.50. Red Wing’s Anna Stockton ran 47.49.

4x100 — Detroit Lakes is first (49.08), DeLaSalle second (49.29). Kasson-Mantorville ran 50.15, Byron 50.24.

4x200 — Monticello is first (1:43.44), Mankato West second (1:43.76). Winona ran 1:46.87, Red Wing 1:47.24.

4x400 — There are a bunch of teams in contention here. Willmar’s 4:00.96 time is best. Mankato East is next at 4:04.33. Stewartville ran 4:05.84.

4x800 — Mankato East is tough in this one, too. The Cougars ran a 9:28.87 in its section meet. Winona ran a 9:6.37.

Long jump — Rocori’s Ava Thoennes (17-9 1/2) and Mankato East’s Rylie Hansen (17-9 1/4) are neck and neck as the event’s favorites.

High jump — Two Rivers’ Taylor Taurinskas is the one to beat with her 5-6 leap. Detroit Lakes’ Grace Gunderson is right behind her at 5-5. Kasson-Mantorville sophomore Delaney Awe is in the upper half with her 5-2 clearance. Winona’s Chloe Fratzke also went 5-3.

Discus — Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Lauren Rott has picked the right time to be heating up in the discus. Rott threw it 128-0 in the section meet. That is better than everyone else in Class AA. Closest to her is Sauk Rapids-Rice’s Brooke Mushatt (127-5).

Pole vault — Rylie Hansen is the easy favorite here (12-2). Stewartville’s Meghan Urban cleared 10-3 and Byron’s Claire Krook 9-6.

Triple jump — Simley’s Ayisat Adebayo went 37-2 1/2, tops in the field. Austin’s Olivia Walsh isn’t too far back at 36-1 3/4. Byron’s Clara Braun went 34-2 1/4.

Shot put — Pequot Lakes has a star here, too. Amelia Davis threw it 39-3 1/4, best in the field. Rocori’s Brianna Schneider is right there, too, at 39-1. Winona’s Arianna Berlin-Burns went 36-11 and Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Lauren Rott 36-7.

CLASS AAA

(Times and distances referenced were from each athlete’s section meet)

100 — There is a certain favorite here, Cambridge-Istanti’s Anika Larson, who ran an 11.80. John Marshall senior Alana Acker is in with a 12.49 time.

200 — Two sprinters have gone sub-25 seconds. They are Maple Grove’s Jordyn Borsch (24.57) and Cambridge-Istanti’s Anika Larson (24.74).

400 — Maple Grove’s Jordyn Borsch is the obvious favorite here, too. She went 53.47. Five runners were in the 56’s in their section meets. Century standout sophomore Sophia Comfere comes in with a 57.15.

800 — The one to beat is Wayzata’s Grace Weber (2:12.34).

1,600 — It’s another Wayzata runner who is favored here, Teegan Anderson (4:52.44). Hopkins’ Sydney Drevlow is also right there with a 4:54.00.

3,200 — Six runners have gone 10:57.72 or better. The leader is Hopkins’ Sydney Drevlow (10:44.69).

100 hurdles — Just two girls enter with times better than Mayo senior Hannah Hanson (14.49). They are Coon Rapids’ Kennedy Martinson (14,23) and Blaine’s Marvelous Onwualo (14.36). Minnetonka’s Claire Kohler is also right there (14.58).

300 hurdles — Minnetonka’s Claire Kohler is the favorite (43.22). Mayo’s Hannah Hanson has the second best time (44.39).

4x100 — Century was looking to defend its 4x100 championship but was disqualified for a lane violation in its section meet. Minnetonka is this year’s favorite with its 48.36 time.

4x200 — Century is just a fraction off the top time (1:42.95). It’s the same foursome that would have run the 4x100. The top time belongs to St. Michael-Albertville (1:42.94).

4x400 — Wayzata is tops with its 3:53.44. Second is Edina (3:54.98). Mayo comes in with a strong 3:58.79.

4x800 — Minnestonka is the decided favorite with its 9:25.75.

Long jump — There are five jumpers who went more than 18 feet, the leader East Ridge’s Megan Clark (18-3 1/2). Mayo’s Farah Salama comes in at 17-4.

High jump — Minnetonka’s Mya Folken has the best jump, 5-6.

Discus — Century senior Elise Jensen is at the top of the heap with her 142-2 throw. Prior Lake’s Olivia Duncan is next (140-8).

Pole vault — Eden Prairie’s Madeline Kaufman, Stillwater’s Sophia Roskoski and Marcella Wait, and Forest Lake’s Makayla Miles all went 11-4. Century’s Madison Habberstad comes in at 11-0.

Triple jump — Minnetonka’s Lucy Hiller is the one to beat with her 38-9 clearance.

Shot put — The favorite is Spring Lake Park’s Ashley Stewart (40-10). Rogers’ Anya Schmidt threw it 39-11.

