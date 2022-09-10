Austin buries undisciplined John Marshall football team

AUSTIN — John Marshall had high hopes that this would be the week that would kick-start its football program under first-year head coach Kyle Riggott.

To that, Austin had this to say: "Not so fast."

The Packers, who lost by 20 points to JM last year, turned the tables on the Rockets on Friday night to the tune of a 30-0 Big Southeast District win.

Austin seemed to have the game all but put away by halftime, having taken advantage of JM miscues and big plays by itself to build a robust 23-0 lead.

Both teams entered the contest 0-1 and had been dealt one-sided losses in their openers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Austin came up with a pack of big plays in the first half. It scored on a 46-yard pass touchdown pass to from Jack Lang to Peyton Ransom on 3rd and 15, blocked a JM punt that it turned into a field goal, got a 24-yard interception return for a touchdown by Ransom and a fumble recovery in the JM end zone by Dakota Retterath for a touchdown.

It finished its scoring in the third quarter, with Tommy Fritz scoring on a 28-yard sprint.

The Rockets have now gone two games without scoring a point. Mankato West beat the Rockets 23-0 in a game that ended at halftime due to lighting and was ruled a final.

Riggott said that his team's mistakes and lack of discipline was the difference in the contest. JM was whistled for 12 penalties for 110 yards, five of those personal fouls.

"We let emotions get in our way," Riggott said. "We got very chippy and out of control. I felt liked we were leaning into some of values we'd taught them at the beginning of the year. But now, we need to get back to the roots of our program. It is a young group and one that hasn't play a lot of varsity football."

JM lost quarterback Darius Jordan to a dislocated elbow in the third quarter.

The Rockets were led by Keondre Bryant with 57 yards rushing on 10 carries. Defensively, Tate Zeller had four tackles, including two sacks.

JM hosts Northfield next Saturday while Austin is at New Prague next Friday

ADVERTISEMENT

Austin 30, John Marshall 0

John Marshall 0 0 0 0 — 0

Austin 10 13 7 0 — 30

First quarter

A — Payton Ransom 46 pass from Jack Lang (Joe Ewing kick), 7:40

A — Joe Ewing 30 field goal, 1:46.

Second quarter

A — Payton Ransom 24 interception return (kick failed), 1:17.

A — Dakota Retterath fumble recovery (Ewing kick), 2:18.

Third quarter

A — Tommy Fritz 28 run (Ewing kick), 4:02.

ADVERTISEMENT

TEAM STATISTICS

JM A

First downs 4 na

Total net yards 142 na

Rushing yards 111 na

Passing yards 31 na

Pass at.t-comp.-int. 8-19-2 na

Penalties yards 12-110 na

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

John Marshall — Keondre Bryant 10-57, Jericho Mims 3-15, Darius Jordan 1-(minus 4), Kyle Hikes 3-10, Ty'Shawn Beane 2-12, Chhin 2-12, Chatman 1-4, Catter 1-(minus 4). Austin — Tommy Fritz 13-for-82, Jeremiha Landry, 9-for-48.

Passing

John Marshall — Jordan 4 completions, 11 pases, 2 interceptions, 0 touchdowns for 11 yards; Jacob Brumm 2-4-0-0 for 5 yards; Chhin 2-4-0-0 for 15 yards. Austin— Jack Lang 3-10-0-1 for 47 yards.

Receiving

John Marshall — Zach Ladu 2-7, Eli Ladu 2-7, Salaheldin Buraie 1-4, Caleb Popoca-Lara 2-12, Lael Martinez 1-1. Austin — Peyton Ransom 1-46, Fritz 1-2.

