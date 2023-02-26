Austin earns state berths in 11 of 12 events at Section 1A boys swimming and diving meet

ROCHESTER — Austin had state qualifiers in 11 of the 12 events at the Section 1A boys swimming and diving meet and the Packers placed third in the team standings.

Northfield won the Section 1A team championship with 393 points at the meet held Saturday at Rochester Recreation Center followed by Mankato East (354) and Austin (319). Winona was fifth in the 10-team section and Red Wing was eighth.

The top three in each swimming event earned Class A state berths along with anyone meeting a pre-set time standard. The top four divers also qualified for state.

Winston Walkup posted Austin's lone victory as he captured first place in the 200 individual medley. He earned a state berth by placing third in the 100 backstroke and was also part of two state-qualifying relays.

Walkup joined Brent Dahl, Joey Hilkin and Kenny Cabeen to place third in the 200 medley relay. He joined Zach Evenson, Dahl, Winston Walkup and Lucas Myers to place fourth in the 400 freestyle relay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cabeen, Evenson and Dahl also earned four state berths, two in individual events and two in relays.

Cabeen was third in the 100 freestyle and fourth in the 50 freestyle. He joined Evenson, Hilkin and Myers

to place second in the 200 freestyle relay.

Evenson advanced by placing fourth in the 200 freestyle and fifth in the 100 freestyle. Dahl was third in the 500 freestyle and fourth in the 100 backstroke.

Hilkin earned a state berth with a fourth-place finish in the 100 butterfly. Riley Ferguson was fourth for Austin in diving to advance to state.

Red Wing divers excel

Red Wing had freshman two divers advance to state as the Wingers posted a first- and third-place finish in the event.

Zachary Mikkelson won the diving competition and teammate Landen Nelson placed third.

Red Wing had one swimmer earn a state berth. Ethan Ihrke placed third in the 100 butterfly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winona advances pair

Winona had one relay and one individual advance to state. Senior Colin White was part of both state qualifiers.

White placed third in the 100 backstroke. He joined Matthew Bricco, Jared Loos and Elijah Vieth in the 200 medley relay as the foursome placed fourth and advanced on time standard.

The Class A state meet will be held March 2-4 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

Section 1A swimming/diving meet

Team scores

1. Northfield 393, 2. Mankato East 354, 3. Austin 319, 4. Simley 237, 5. Winona 215, 6. New Prague 207,

7. Mankato West 198, 8. Red Wing 110, 9. Faribault 94 10. Albert Lea 46.

Individual results

ADVERTISEMENT

Winners, Austin, Winona, Red Wing top 8

(* — state qualifiers)

200 medley relay — 1. Northfield* 1:38.31, 3. Austin* (Brent Dahl, Winston Walkup, Joey Hilkin, Kenny Cabeen) 1:38,84, 4. Winona* (Colin White, Matthew Bricco, Jared Loos, Elijah Vieth) 1:42.14.

200 freestyle — 1. Brendan Panka* (NP) 1:45.50, 4. Zach Evenson* (Aus) 1:48.39, 8. Elijah Vieth (Win) 1:57.21.

200 IM — 1. Winston Walkup* (Aus) 2:01.70, 4. Lucas Myers (Aus) 2:06.81.

50 freestyle — 1. Jens Kasten* (Nor) 21.91, 4. Kenny Cabeen* (Aus) 22.35, 7. Ethan Ihrke (RW) 22.83.

Diving — 1. Zachary Mikkelson* (RW) 336.75, 3. Landen Nelson* (RW) 316.70, 4. Riley Ferguson* (Aus) 316.25.

100 butterfly — 1. Elliot Bartell* (ME) 53.19, 3. Ethan Ihrke* (RW) 54.48, 4. Joey Hilkin* (Aus) 55.23, 8. Jared Loos (Win) 1:00.30.

ADVERTISEMENT

100 freestyle — 1. Jordan Hogue (ME)* 47.01, 3. Kenny Cabeen* (Aus) 49.33, 5. Zach Evenson* (Aus) 49.83

500 freestyle — 1. Will Redetzke* (Nor) 4:51.32, 3. Brent Dahl* (Aus) 4:52.55, 8. Adam Martin (Win) 5:21.00.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Northfield* 1:28.56, 2. Austin* (Evenson, Hilkin, Myers, Cabeen) 1:30.31, 8. Winona (Matthew Baumgartner, Cameron Hancock, Lucas Everett, Luke Wangsness) 1:45.63.

100 backstroke — 1. Jordan Hogue (ME)* 51.49, 3. Colin White* (Win) 54.00, 4. Winston Walkup* (Aus) 54.58, 5. Brent Dahl* (Aus) 55.38.

100 breaststroke — 1. Jens Kasten* (Nor) 59.54, 5. Carter Holt (Aus) 1:04.57.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Mankato East* 3:15.79, 4. Austin* (Evenson, Dahl, Walkup, Myers) 3:22.45, 6. Winona (Loos, Elijah Vieth, Matthew Bricco, White) 3:26.27, 8. Red Wing (Patrick Hines, Ezra Dennis, Elijah Flattum, Ihrke) 3:38.84.