Austin girls are back in Section 1AAA championship game

RED WING — The Austin girls basketball team is back in a familiar position, set to play in the Section 1AAA tournament championship game and hoping to get to the state tournament for the third straight time.

Austin, the No. 3 seed, picked off No. 2 Red Wing 66-62 in the section semifinals on Saturday.

The Packers rode a big game from an eighth-grader, Quinn Osgood. She was really “good,” scoring 18 points to guide the 20-8 Packers.

Austin led 35-29 at halftime against Red Wing, which saw its season end at 19-8 overall.

Cassidy Shute and Ajiem Agwa added 14 points apiece, Olivia Walsh had 11 and Marissa Shute nine.

Austin will next play No. 4-ranked Stewartville at 6 p.m. Friday at Mayo Civic Arena in the title game. Stewartville has won 23 straight games.

Stewartville (26-2) and Austin played each other earlier this season, the Tigers winning 75-50 on Jan. 14.